1 hour ago
Indian Point (Nuclear Plant) closure during pandemic is wrong, says climate group
15 hours ago
Halliburton Reports $1 Billion Loss in First Quarter, Will Cut Capital Outlays By 50%
17 hours ago
360 Digital Closing Bell 4-20-2020
22 hours ago
The 360 Digital Closing Bell Look Ahead– 4-20-2020
24 hours ago
Indian refiners forced to issue force majeure notices: GlobalData
1 day ago
China Pushes Coal Power To Fight Economic Slump – Analysis

INVESTIGATION ALERT: Fields Kupka & Shukurov LLP Is Investigating SM Energy Company for Potential Breach of Fiduciary Duty Claims

in 360 Company Releases   by
 April 21, 2020 - 7:00 AM EDT
Print Email Article Font Down Font Up Charts

INVESTIGATION ALERT: Fields Kupka & Shukurov LLP Is Investigating SM Energy Company for Potential Breach of Fiduciary Duty Claims

NEW YORK, April 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fields Kupka & Shukurov LLP is investigating potential breach of fiduciary duty claims involving the board of directors of SM Energy Company (NYSE: SM).

If you are a shareholder of SM Energy Company and wish to receive additional information, free of charge, please visit us at:

https://fksfirm.com/investigation-sm-energy-company/

or contact Christopher J. Kupka, via email at [email protected] or by phone at (212) 231-1500. We will speak with you at no cost or obligation to you.

Fields Kupka & Shukurov LLP is a law firm which represents victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, or other corporate misconduct. For more information about us, please visit our website at www.fksfirm.com. Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Fields Kupka & Shukurov LLP
Christopher J. Kupka
1370 Broadway
5th Floor – #5100
New York, NY 10018
Tel: (212) 231-1500
Fax: (646) 851-0076
www.fksfirm.com


Source: GlobeNewswire (April 21, 2020 - 7:00 AM EDT)

News by QuoteMedia
www.quotemedia.com
Tags:
Legal Notice