Investor Alert: Kaplan Fox Announces Investigation Of Gulfport Energy Corporation

NEW YORK, March 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP (www.kaplanfox.com) is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Gulfport Energy Corporation ("Gulfport" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: GPOR). A complaint has been filed against the Company on behalf of investors that purchased Gulfport securities between May 3, 2019 and February 27, 2020, inclusive (the "Class Period").

On February 27, 2020, after the market closed, Gulfport disclosed that its previously issued financial statements for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 "should no longer be relied upon due to material misstatements."

Gulfport further disclosed to investors that "the Company has reassessed its conclusions regarding its disclosure controls and procedures as of September 30, 2019 in light of the misstatements," and, "[a]s a result, the Company has determined that a material weakness in internal control over financial reporting existed as of September 30, 2019, and therefore the Company has concluded that its disclosure controls and procedures as of September 30, 2019 were not effective."

Following this news, Gulfport's stock price fell $0.08 per share, approximately 9%, to close at $0.82 per share on February 28, 2020.

If you are a member of the proposed Class, you may move the court no later than May 18, 2020 to serve as a lead plaintiff for the purported class. You need not seek to become a lead plaintiff in order to share in any possible recovery. If you would like to discuss the complaint or our investigation, please contact us by emailing [email protected] or by calling 646-315-9003.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

