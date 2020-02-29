INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Gulfport Energy Corporation (GPOR) on Behalf of Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf Gulfport Energy Corporation (“Gulfport Energy” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GPOR) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On February 27, 2020, Gulfport Energy disclosed that its third quarter 2019 financial statements should no longer be relied upon due to material misstatements. For the nine months ended September 30, 2019, Gulfport Energy (1) understated its accumulated depletion, depreciation, amortization and impairment by $554 million, (2) overstated its income from operations by $554 million, and (3) overstated its net income by $436 million.

On this news, Gulfport Energy’s stock price fell $0.0807, or nearly 9%, to close at $0.8196 per share on February 28, 2020, thereby injuring investors.

