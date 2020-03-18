INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf Gulfport Energy Corporation (GPOR) Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased Gulfport Energy Corporation (“Gulfport Energy” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GPOR) securities between May 3, 2019 and February 27, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Gulfport Energy investors have until May 18, 2020 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

On February 27, 2020, Gulfport Energy disclosed that its third quarter 2019 financial statements should no longer be relied upon due to material misstatements. For the nine months ended September 30, 2019, Gulfport Energy (1) understated its accumulated depletion, depreciation, amortization and impairment by $554 million, (2) overstated its income from operations by $554 million, and (3) overstated its net income by $436 million.

On this news, Gulfport Energy’s stock price fell $0.0807, or nearly 9%, to close at $0.8196 per share on February 28, 2020, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) that a material weakness existed in Gulfport’s internal control over financial reporting; (2) that, accordingly, Gulfport’s disclosure controls and procedures were ineffective; (3) that, as a result, Gulfport’s financial statements contained multiple misstatements; and (4) that, as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

