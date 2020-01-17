Investor Ideas adds new Stocks in Defense, Cleantech, Tech, Mining, Nanotech and Sports

Point Roberts, WA and Delta, BC - January 17, 2020 (Investorideas.com Newswire) Investorideas.com, a global news source and leading investor resource announces its weekly roundup of stocks added to its global stock directories in defense, cleantech, tech, mining, nanotech and sports.

This week's new defense companies are involved in weapons detection and drones. The latest cleantech companies include a bus manufacturer using fuel cells and grfeen ETF's.

The newest tech company is involved in communication technologies and the latest mining and nanotech companies are both Canadian exchange listed (TSX Venture and CSE respectively).

The newest sports company, Slinger Bag Inc. (OTC: SLBG) is a new sports brand focused on delivering innovative, game improvement technologies and equipment across all Ball Sport categories.

New Defense Companies:

First Responder Technologies Inc. (CSE:WPN) is a Vancouver B.C. based technology development company, developing a WiFi-based concealed weapons detection system, focused on protecting the perimeter of soft targets, such as places of worship, theatres, shopping centres and sports venues, where the public is most vulnerable to acts of terrorism and mass shootings.

EHang Holdings Ltd. (Nasdaq:EH) is the world's leading autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company. Our mission is to make safe, autonomous, and eco-friendly air mobility accessible to everyone. EHang provides customers in various industries with AAV products and commercial solutions: urban air mobility (including passenger transportation and logistics), smart city management, and aerial media solutions. As the forerunner of cutting-edge AAV technologies and commercial solutions in the global Urban Air Mobility (UAM) industry, EHang continues to explore the boundaries of the sky to make flying technologies benefit our life in smart cities

New Cleantech Companies:

NFI Group Inc. (TSX:NFI.TO) is a leading independent global bus manufacturer providing a comprehensive suite of mass transportation solutions under brands: New Flyer (heavy-duty transit buses), Alexander Dennis Limited (single and double-deck buses), Plaxton (motor coaches), MCI (motor coaches), ARBOC (low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses), and NFI Parts. NFI buses and motor coaches incorporate the widest range of drive systems available including: clean diesel, natural gas, diesel-electric hybrid, and zero-emission electric (trolley, battery, and fuel cell). In total, NFI now supports over 105,000 buses and coaches currently in service around the world.

SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEArca: CNRG) seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Kensho Clean Power Index. Under normal market conditions, the fund generally invests substantially all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the index. The index is designed to capture companies whose products and services are driving innovation behind clean power. The fund may invest in equity securities that are not included in the index, cash and cash equivalents or money market instruments, such as repurchase agreements and money market funds. It is non-diversified.

VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF (NYSEArca: SMOG) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Ardour Global IndexSM Extra Liquid (AGIXLT). The index is intended to track the overall performance of low carbon energy companies which are those companies primarily engaged in alternative energy which includes power derived principally from bio-fuels (such as ethanol), wind, solar, hydro and geothermal sources and also includes the various technologies that support the production, use and storage of these sources

New Tech Companies:

COMSovereign Holding Corp. (OTC:COMS) has assembled a portfolio of communications technology companies whose combined capabilities enable connectivity across the entire data transmission spectrum. Through strategic acquisitions and organic research and development efforts, COMSovereign has become a US-based pure-play communications provider, ready and able to provide LTE Advanced and 5G-NR telecom solutions.

New Mining Companies:

Para Resources Inc. (TSXV: PBR.V) (WKN: A14YF1) (OTC: PRSRF) is a junior gold mining and exploration company. The Company owns two projects that both include existing or near-term mining and milling operations as well as highly prospective exploration properties. The Company has acquired fully permitted mines and facilities with adjacent properties that have either been past producers or where there are an abundance of small artisanal miners, dramatically reducing the exploration risk.

New Nanotech Companies:

American Aires Inc. (CSE: WIFI) is an Ontario based nano-technology company that is focused on the research, development and implementation of innovative technology solutions to allow consumers to safely engage with electronic products of the 21st century. The Company is currently engaged in the business of production, distribution and sales of products intended to protect persons from the harmful effects of electromagnetic emissions, which is produced from electronic devices such as cell phones, Wi-Fi routers, tablets and electronic cars to name a few. The Company has developed a technology that restructures and transforms electromagnetic field haze into a more biologically-compatible form to reduce the harmful effects of electromagnetic radiation. The Company's current principal products are the Aires Shield Pro, Aires Defender Pro and Aires Guardian.

New Sports Copmanies:

Slinger Bag Inc. (OTC: SLBG) is a new sports brand focused on delivering innovative, game improvement technologies and equipment across all Ball Sport categories. With the vision to become a next-generation sports consumer products company, Slinger enhances the skill and enjoyment levels of players of all ages and abilities. Slinger is initially focused on building its brand within the global Tennis market, through its Slinger Tennis Ball Launcher and Accessories. Slinger has underpinned its proof of concept with over $1 Million in sales of its Tennis Ball Launcher. Led by CEO Mike Ballardie (former Prince CEO and Wilson EMEA racquetsports executive) Slinger is now primed to continue to disrupt what are traditional global markets with its patented, highly transportable and affordable Slinger Launcher.

The directories are not meant as recommendations but as a research tool to discover opportunities and trading ideas in a particular sector.

