Bellatrix Announces Sale Transaction in Connection with its Strategic Process
Talos Energy To Announce First Quarter 2020 Results On May 6, 2020 And Host Earnings Conference Call On May 7, 2020
QP signs deal to reserve LNG shipyard capacity in China
Marathon Petroleum Corp. Announces Business Update
Core Lab Reports First Quarter 2020 Results From Continuing Operations:
Cosmo Oil Adopts SAP® Ariba® Solutions for Procurement Efficiency

Investors should look beyond the headline but be aware of the bigger implications

 April 22, 2020 - 8:00 PM EDT
On Monday, the May oil contract for West Texas Intermediate (WTI) oil turned negative for the first time ever. WTI futures, which expire on Tuesday, settled at $(37.63) on Monday before climbing back to positive on Tuesday. Negative prices reflect the fact that producers are willing to pay consumers for May delivery under fear that storage will run out by the end of May. WTI pricing is for delivery at Cushing, Oklahoma. Last week, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported that storage facilities at Cushing, Oklahoma were 72% full as of April 10. So, are negative oil prices a temporary fluke caused by unusual circumstances, or is it a harbinger of bigger problems to come?Read More >>


