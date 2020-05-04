14 hours ago
ION announces first quarter 2020 earnings and conference call schedule

 May 4, 2020 - 4:15 PM EDT
ION announces first quarter 2020 earnings and conference call schedule

HOUSTON, May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE: IO) today announced that it will release its first quarter 2020 financial results on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 after the market closes.  In conjunction with the release, ION has scheduled a conference call, which will be broadcast live over the Internet, for Thursday, May 7 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (9:00 a.m. Central Time).

What:  

ION First Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call

When: 

Thursday, May 7, 2020 – 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time

How:    

Live via phone - By dialing (877) 407-0672 and asking for the ION call a few minutes prior to the start time.


Live over the Internet - by logging on to the web at the address below.

Where: 

https://ir.iongeo.com.  The webcast, which will be accompanied by a slide presentation, can be accessed from the ION home page or by clicking on the link listed above.

For those who cannot listen to the live call, a telephonic replay will be available through May 21, 2020 and may be accessed by calling (877) 660-6853 using pass code 13698479#.  Also, an archive of the webcast will be available shortly after the call on the company's website at https://ir.iongeo.com for approximately 12 months.

About ION

Leveraging innovative technologies, ION delivers powerful data-driven decision-making to offshore energy, ports and defense industries, enabling clients to optimize operations and deliver superior returns.  Learn more at iongeo.com.

Contacts

ION (Investor relations)

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Mike Morrison, +1 281.552.3011
[email protected]

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ion-announces-first-quarter-2020-earnings-and-conference-call-schedule-301052144.html

SOURCE ION Geophysical Corporation


