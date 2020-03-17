IPKeys commences cybersecurity monitoring services for up to 50 Utilities within the American Public Power Association (APPA) and Department of Energy (DOE) Cooperative Agreement

TINTON FALLS, N.J., March 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IPKeys Power Partners announced today the launch of a cooperative agreement with APPA and DOE to provide cybersecurity monitoring services for up to fifty public power utilities in the United States.

As part of the collaboration, the parties have agreed to share cyber incident notification reports developed involving public power utilities to the Electricity Information Sharing and Analysis Center "E-ISAC", Multi-State Information Sharing & Analysis Center "MS-ISAC" and/or other information sharing organizations provided that all parties agree to maintain the confidentiality of the information.

IPKeys Power Partners will share additional information regarding the cyber monitoring program implementation during a webcast on Mar. 24, 2020. To register for this webinar click here.

"On behalf of IPKeys and the N-Dimension team, we are honored to be selected to commence fulfilling the delivery of Cybersecurity Monitoring Services to be deployed at selected public power utilities throughout the USA," said Robert Nawy, CEO IPKeys Power Partners. "The recent acquisitions of N-Dimension with our proven Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) SigmaFlow platform enables IPKeys-CLaaS™ to now provide the same level of end-to-end cyber risk mitigation services to the utility sector that we have provided in the Department of Defense (DOD)and federal sectors over the past 15 years." Nawy added.

"APPA, through our cooperative agreement with the US Department of Energy, has contracted with IPKeys Power Partners to subsidize the deployment of N-Dimension's N-Sensor technology at public power utilities. We are pleased to kick off this pilot to further mature the cybersecurity programs of our members," said Nathan Mitchell, Sr. Director of Cyber and Physical Security Services, American Public Power Association. "We are excited to see public power utilities take the next step on monitoring cyber threats to critical electric infrastructure. This is in line with our efforts to foster a culture of cybersecurity at public power utilities starting with a self-assessment using our Cybersecurity Scorecard on to data driven benchmarking using commercial tools," added Mitchell.

"In our team's collective experience serving municipal utilities since 1999, we have witnessed first-hand the growing cyber threats and vulnerabilities facing our municipal electricity providers," said Mark Ponder, CIO IPKeys Power Partners. "We are pleased to participate in this grant that represents a defining moment in advancing the technological capability and consciousness necessary to mitigate the imminent cyber threats confronting our electricity providers," Ponder added.

About IPKeys Power Partners

IPKeys Power Partners' provides secure technology solutions to the complex challenges faced by our country's utilities and cities. These challenges encompass cyber secure energy infrastructure, optimized electricity demand management and reliable public safety communication networks. Our technology solutions portfolio encompasses networks, data centers, cybersecurity, software, hardware and smart energy grids.

The company is headquartered in Tinton Falls, NJ and has national installation including Shreveport LA, Stafford VA, San Diego, CA, Annapolis Junction, MD, Austin & Dallas TX and Toronto Canada.

About APPA

The American Public Power Association is the voice of not-for-profit, community-owned utilities that power 2,000 towns and cities nationwide. APPA represents public power before the federal government to protect the interests of the more than 49 million people that public power utilities serve, and the 93,000 people they employ. APPA advocates and advises on electricity policy, technology, trends, training, and operations.

About the DOE

The mission of the Energy Department is to ensure America's security and prosperity by addressing its energy, environmental and nuclear challenges through transformative science and technology solutions.

