iPod inventor, Nest founder Tony Fadell backs first battery startup

Houston Chronicle

iPod pioneer Tony Fadell is backing a battery company that says it’s found a way to store more energy using silicon scrap waste.

Fadell’s investment firm, Future Shape, is among the contributors to Advano’s $18.5 million Series A funding round. It’s Fadell’s first battery investment.

Silicon could be key to building more powerful batteries. The anodes of most existing systems are made with graphite. But silicon can hold far more lithium. The problem is silicon anodes tend to swell and crack. That’s set off a race among companies including Sila Nanotechnologies Inc. to figure out how to make them work better. Advano says it has a solution.