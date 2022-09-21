13 hours ago
Horizon Energy Global set to benefit as UK North Sea drilling activity increases amid European natural gas crisis
13 hours ago
Exclusive: ESG Panel at EnerCom Denver-The Energy Investment Conference®
14 hours ago
Exclusive: Ring Energy Corporation at EnerCom Denver-The Energy Investment Conference®
15 hours ago
Canada not looking toward windfall taxes on fossil fuel companies, minister says
16 hours ago
Failing to invest in oil and gas would be the “Road to hell for America”
17 hours ago
Ban on gas fracking in England lifted in push for energy independence

Irving Oil and Simply Blue Group announce plans to explore renewable energy hub in Cork Harbour, Ireland

