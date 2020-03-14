Is Baker Hughes Stock a Buy?

OPEC and Russia are in the middle of an oil fight, with the end target really U.S. onshore oil production. The early days of this "little" spat haven't been pretty, dragging shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE: BKR) down along with the broader market -- so far this year the oil services company's stock has fallen a painful 46%. What's going on with Baker Hughes, and is it worth a closer look?

First things first: Oil is a commodity known for frequent and often dramatic price swings. Supply and demand are the long-term drivers in the energy industry, but over shorter periods of time emotions can get quite heated because of geopolitical events, economic conditions, and near-term supply/demand changes that are unlikely to have a lasting impact. Right now the big news is a price war between Russia and OPEC, which has tanked the price of oil. In a few months it could be something else that pushes prices up or down in dramatic fashion.

