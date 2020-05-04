2 hours ago
Oil & gas firms grapple with huge debt burden as oil prices crash
6 hours ago
The 360 Digital Closing Bell Look Ahead– 5-4-2020
7 hours ago
Oceaneering Announces Executive and Senior Management Compensation Reductions
7 hours ago
Freeport LNG Achieves Start Of Commercial Operations For Third Liquefaction Train Marking Full, Three Train Commercial Operations
8 hours ago
Pure Acquisition Corp. Announces Business Combination Transaction
17 hours ago
Oil demand is beginning a slow, and fragile, recovery worldwide

Is Chesapeake Energy Stock a Buy?

in 360 Company Releases   by
 May 4, 2020 - 9:18 AM EDT
Print Email Article Font Down Font Up Charts

Is Chesapeake Energy Stock a Buy?

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE: CHK) is one of the most popular stocks in the energy sector even though its share price has cratered over the past year. As its price has fallen, however, speculators have been snapping up shares, fueled by the view that what has gone down must go back up. The stock's surging popularity probably has those on the outside looking in wondering if they should jump on the bandwagon. 

Here's a look at what's fueling the bullishness as well as what could go wrong.

Image source: Getty Images.

Continue reading


Source: Motley Fool (May 4, 2020 - 9:18 AM EDT)

News by QuoteMedia
www.quotemedia.com
Tags:
Legal Notice