Is Crestwood Equity Partners Stock a Buy?

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE: CEQP) had been one of the better-performing master limited partnerships (MLPs) until it hit some turbulence last fall. It's now about 50% off its high.

The plunge in the company's market value has caused its dividend yield to rise north of 12%. That enticing payout likely has income-investors salivating and wondering if now's a good time to buy Crestwood. Here's a closer look at what has weighed on the MLP in recent months and whether it's an issue or opportunity for investors.

Continue reading