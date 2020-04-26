4 hours ago
April 26, 2020 - 10:40 AM EDT
 April 26, 2020 - 10:40 AM EDT
Is Duke Energy Stock a Buy?

Utility stocks like Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK) are seen as safe-haven investments. They are favored by conservative investors, the so-called widows and orphans that want reliable dividends. But is Duke -- with its 4.3% yield -- a good buy today? Here's a quick look at some key facts to help you decide.

Duke sells electricity to 7.5 million customers in six states and natural gas to 1.6 million customers in five states. It also has a small renewable power business that sells clean energy to other companies under long-term contracts. The electric business contributed 85% of the company's earnings in 2019, with the natural gas chipping in 9%. Renewable power operations made up the rest. Virtually all of its business is either regulated by the government in some way or tied to long-term contracts. 

Source: Motley Fool (April 26, 2020 - 10:40 AM EDT)

