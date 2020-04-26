3 hours ago
ExxonMobil to produce medical-grade sanitizer for COVID-19 response
4 hours ago
Saudi Arabia and Kuwait start cutting oil output ahead of schedule
1 day ago
Natural Gas rebound poised for recovery before crude oil: Why the market has priced electricity and liquid fuel demand into commodity prices
1 day ago
Historic plunge in oil to NEGATIVE $37, WTI!?!?
2 days ago
2 days ago
Overseas Shipholding Group to Announce First Quarter 2020 Results on May 8, 2020

Is Now The Time to Buy Oil Stocks? 4 Energy Investors Weigh In

 April 26, 2020 - 7:12 AM EDT
Any time stocks across an industry are down significantly, investors should be asking whether it's a good time to buy. And oil industry stocks have been plunging in 2020.

So far this year, the SPDR Oil and Gas Exploration & Production ETF and the SPDR Oil and Gas Equipment & Services ETF -- good proxies for those sectors of the industry -- are down 50.5% and 67.9%, respectively. 

However, you shouldn't buy a stock just because it's down: you also want to see a decent chance of a turnaround. We asked four Motley Fool energy contributors a simple yes or no question: is this a good time to buy oil industry stocks? Luckily, they each replied with more than a yes or no answer. 

Source: Motley Fool (April 26, 2020 - 7:12 AM EDT)

