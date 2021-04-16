2 mins ago
Shell says electric vehicles will be crucial in its efforts to lower carbon emissions
11 mins ago
U.S. rig count increased by 7 this week, at 439
1 hour ago
Trafigura to buy Sonangol’s Puma Energy stake for $600 million
2 hours ago
Oil holds near $67, heads for weekly gain on demand hopes
3 hours ago
EXCLUSIVE Nigeria refines energy reform bill to attract more Big Oil cash
4 hours ago
Clean crude? Oil firms use offsets to claim green barrels

Is PDC Energy a Great Energy Stock Right Now?

