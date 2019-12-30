Is Russia hinting OPEC+ discipline could crack in 2020?

“Oil production cuts can’t be eternal; we will gradually need to make a decision on exiting,” Novak said in an interview with Russian state television channel Rossiya24.

The issue is as vexing for Novak, as it is perhaps for every single one of his OPEC+ counterparts, i.e., where do their priorities lie – defending the price or their market share, given that price supportive actions continue to benefit non-OPEC+ producers, including U.S. shale players, who gain advantage from it but continue pumping without restraint.

Novak’s verdict is that Moscow needs to protect its market share and let its oil and gas companies “develop new projects.” However, the Russian minister stopped short of saying when his country would withdraw from OPEC+, diplomatically insisting it is matter for discussion with his counterparts.

OPEC+ meets next in Vienna, Austria on March 4-6, 2020. A moot point in all of this remains – what is Russia actually contributing to the headline cut? The country has failed to meet its end of the bargain, if calculations by data aggregators are anything to go by.

According to Bloomberg, Russia produced 11.244 million bpd on average in November, despite promising to keep its quota at or below 11.191 million bpd. Number crunchers at Reuters, using a ton/barrel ratio of 7.33 to convert official Russian government production data, said the country actually pumped 11.25 million bpd, but should cap output at around 11.17-11.18 million bpd under its OPEC+ pact.

Russia’s production trend has continued in December, with the country pumping 11.252 million bpd so far in December, ~62,000 bpd above target, according to Bloomberg. Only in May, June and July, was Russia’s output anywhere below its pre-December OPEC+ target, and that too was largely down to the Druzhba oil-contamination crisis.

But what Russia actually is doing is imparting market credibility and lending its weight to the cuts agreement by going along for the ride, at least on paper, if not in terms of physical barrels, and even agreeing to deepen its cuts as it did earlier this month, albeit with a loophole of excluding condensates.

Nonetheless, Novak’s quip that the production cuts cannot go on forever is a very valid one. When, and not if, Russia breaks ranks with OPEC+, the agreement’s credibility will be shattered and along with the discipline of a number of its participants.

Were that to happen, the unquestionable impact on oil price sentiment would be net bearish regardless of where global demand is at the time, and whether or not there is a flood of OPEC+ barrels that are currently being kept off the market.