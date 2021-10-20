1 hour ago
Baker Hughes profit misses estimates amid supply chain woes
2 hours ago
Energy crisis is wake up call for more investment, forum hears
3 hours ago
Fossil fuel production ‘dangerously out of sync’ with global climate targets, UN warns
4 hours ago
Guyana seeks a 135-mile subsea gas pipeline to extend its energy win streak
5 hours ago
Oil rises modestly as U.S. crude stockpiles dwindle
6 hours ago
U.S. crude oil inventories decrease by 0.4 million barrels

Is the Oil Bull Ready to Start Squeezing? (VKIN, PXD, MTDR, FANG, HP, HES, OIH, XOP, CEI)

