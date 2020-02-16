Is This 14% Yield a Dividend Trap or an Unbeatable Buy?

Units of MLP Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE: NBLX) have tumbled nearly 40% over the past year, which has pushed the yield on its distribution up to an eye-popping 14%. Investors have bailed on the high-yielding midstream company because they believe it will eventually need to reduce its payout given the risks they see ahead for the company.

Noble Midstream's management team, however, has the complete opposite view. Instead of having to reduce the payout, they believe the MLP can grow it at a 10% annual rate over the next few years.

Here's a look at the bull and bear cases for this big-time yield.

