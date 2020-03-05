Isuzu’s New Gasoline-Powered Class 5 Truck Features Allison Transmission with Power Takeoff Option

To meet emissions regulations, Isuzu is offering its N-Series trucks with gasoline engines and Allison 1000 Series™ RDS transmissions

Allison Transmission, the largest global manufacturer of medium- and heavy-duty fully automatic transmissions, will be the exclusive transmission for Isuzu’s just-announced gasoline-powered NQR and NRR Class 5 trucks. Equipped with the Allison 1000 Rugged Duty SeriesTM (RDS) transmission, the new trucks will offer a power takeoff (PTO) option for the first time by Isuzu in a gas-powered truck.

With the upcoming challenges of emissions regulations, Isuzu paired its Class 5 low cab forward truck with a 6.0-liter V8 gasoline engine—an industry first for the 19,500 lb. GVWR. The NQR and NRR gas models have a GVWR of 17,950 and 19,500 lbs., respectively, and produce 311 horsepower and generate 353 lbs.-ft. of torque. With the durable six-speed Allison 1000 RDS transmission, this powerful truck will be able to bring productivity to a whole new level.

“Allison’s RDS transmissions are designed to increase performance and provide superior vehicle control,” said Rohan Barua, Vice President, North America OEM Sales at Allison Transmission. “Combining our transmissions with Isuzu’s new sustainable trucks will not only meet stringent emissions standards, but will provide greater reliability in some of the toughest environments that our customers face. The PTO feature with Allison’s Transmission Control Module commands how and when the PTO engages, providing drivers better control by monitoring operating conditions.”

The PTO option enables users to run power auxiliary equipment, such as dump truck bodies, tow truck winches, hydraulic tools and bucket lifts, providing even more capabilities in a variety of vocations. Many fleets have historically chosen to equip their trucks with PTO-enabled Allison RDS transmissions to add to the residual value to their trucks. The PTO functionality increases capability and flexibility of trucks in the secondary market.

“For many years, Isuzu and Allison have provided a powerful combination to meet the needs of our customers and improve emissions in demanding conditions,” said Shaun C. Skinner, President, Isuzu Commercial Truck of America and Isuzu Commercial Truck of Canada. The NQR and NRR with gasoline engines and Allison 1000 RDS transmissions are expected to be available as early as the fourth quarter of 2020.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission (NYSE: ALSN) is the world's largest manufacturer of fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles. Allison transmissions are used in a variety of applications including refuse, construction, fire, distribution, bus, motorhomes, defense and energy. Founded in 1915, the company is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, USA. With a market presence in more than 80 countries, Allison has regional headquarters in the Netherlands, China and Brazil with manufacturing facilities in the U.S., Hungary and India. Allison also has approximately 1,400 independent distributor and dealer locations worldwide. For more information, visit allisontransmission.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200305005822/en/

Copyright Business Wire 2020