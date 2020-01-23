Itron and Bidgely Bring Combined Distributed Intelligence and Next-Gen Enterprise Analytics for Electric and Dual-Fuel Utilities

Itron’s Distributed Intelligence and Meter Data plus Bidgely’s UtilityAI™ Platform Equips Utilities to Optimize AMI Data, Improve Customer Engagement and Deliver Business Intelligence

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI), which is innovating the way utilities and cities manage energy and water, and Bidgely, an artificial intelligence-powered Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) company that empowers global utilities and energy retailers with next generation enterprise analytics, announced a collaboration that unlocks value-driven business use cases for electric and dual-fuel utilities. This could include targeted energy efficiency programs, increased customer satisfaction and enhanced customer engagement and experience.

With pre-integrated, secure access to Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) data available from Itron’s global installed base of networked electric and gas meters, Bidgely’s UtilityAI™ platform will apply artificial intelligence techniques to disaggregate the load data to determine appliance-level energy consumption and energy attributes. This solution will equip utilities to create personalized energy profiles for customers and improve grid intelligence. Through this solution, utilities will be able to have visibility into appliance-level energy usage to encourage energy efficiency and drive customer engagement in utility-sponsored Demand Management programs. Further, this information will help utilities to segment their customers and design and implement programs to better meet specific customer usage patterns. The combined solution will enable utilities and consumers to accelerate energy efficiency goals such as carbon-neutral homes and businesses.

“By collaborating with Bidgely, we will equip utilities with precise insights into energy usage,” said Don Reeves, senior vice president of Outcomes at Itron. “With this combined solution that can be deployed rapidly and cost-effectively, utilities will be able to educate their consumers about energy habits and drive customer engagement to utilize energy more resourcefully.”

“In a customer-centric world, applied artificial intelligence is vital to maximize the value of AMI data. The combination of customer and grid analytics brought forward by this collaboration enables utilities to easily and efficiently layer on new levels of business intelligence that optimizes utility operations and increases grid stability,” said Abhay Gupta, CEO of Bidgely. “By delivering an integrated solution of our enterprise analytics plus Itron’s meters in a secure and scalable manner, electric and dual-fuel utilities will be able to accelerate their transformation into data-driven enterprises.”

About Bidgely

Bidgely is an AI-powered SaaS Company that enables utilities to create greater business value and accelerate our path towards zero carbon by delivering personalized customer experience. Powered by our unique patented technology, Bidgely's UtilityAI™ Platform transforms multiple dimensions of customer data - such as energy consumption, demographic, and interactions - into deeply accurate and actionable consumer energy insights. We leverage these insights to empower each customer with personalized recommendations, tailored to their individual personality and lifestyle, usage attributes, behavioral patterns, purchase propensity, and beyond. From smart thermostats to EV chargers, solar PVs or personalized / ToU tariffs, UtilityAI™ recommends new value-added products and services to the right customer at the right time. With roots in Silicon Valley, Bidgely has over 14 energy patents, $50M+ in funding, retains 30+ data scientists, and brings a passion for AI to utilities serving residential customers around the world. For more information, please visit www.bidgely.com or the Bidgely blog at bidgely.com/blog.

About Itron

Itron enables utilities and cities to safely, securely and reliably deliver critical infrastructure services to communities in more than 100 countries. Our portfolio of smart networks, software, services, meters and sensors helps our customers better manage electricity, gas and water resources for the people they serve. By working with our customers to ensure their success, we help improve the quality of life, ensure the safety and promote the well-being of millions of people around the globe. Itron is dedicated to creating a more resourceful world. Join us: www.itron.com.

Itron® is a registered trademark of Itron, Inc. All third-party trademarks are property of their respective owners and any usage herein does not suggest or imply any relationship between Itron and the third party unless expressly stated.

