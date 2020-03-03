Itron and Smart Energy Water Sign Reseller Agreement to Promote Customer Experience in the Global Energy and Water Industries

Agreement Allows Itron to Offer Smart Energy Water’s Premier Customer Engagement Solution to AMI Customers

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI), which is innovating the way utilities and cities manage energy and water, and Smart Energy Water (SEW), provider of Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) cloud solutions for customer experience, mobile workforce engagement and smart AI/ML/IoT analytics, signed a reseller agreement to promote customer experience. The agreement will allow Itron to offer SEW’s Smart Customer Mobile (SCM®), a Digital Customer Experience (CX) platform, to energy and water utilities and cities migrating to Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) networks or expanding services offered with existing networks. SCM® enables customers to make informed decisions for how to conserve energy and water through simple and intuitive ways to track electric, water and gas usage.

With this agreement, Itron will offer an integrated solution that combines Itron’s Industrial IoT (IIoT) network and software platform with SEW’s cloud-based customer engagement software. With the addition of SEW’s offering, Itron will facilitate providers to deliver multi-commodity meter data to encourage energy and water conservation, alert customers about outages in real time and improve customer satisfaction.

“Our platform transforms the relationship between utilities and their customers, simplifying interactions for a better customer experience,” said Harman Sandhu, president at SEW. “We are excited to collaborate with Itron to deploy our platform globally and partner with utilities in their digital transformation journey.”

“This collaboration combines our leadership in delivering intelligent connectivity and comprehensive utility-focused solutions with SEW’s award-winning CX platform to deliver a superior customer-focused solution for smart cities and utilities,” said Don Reeves, senior vice president of Outcomes at Itron. “As a trusted global AMI solution provider, we are thrilled to deliver more value to our customers and accelerate our objective of creating a more resourceful world.”

About SEW

Smart Energy Water is the No. 1 global energy and water cloud platform for digital customer experience, mobile workforce engagement and smart AI/ML/IoT analytics to the energy and utility sector. SEW provides innovative solutions that are easy to use, seamlessly integrate with utility backend systems and improve operational efficiency using AI, cloud and mobile technologies.

About Itron

Itron enables utilities and cities to safely, securely and reliably deliver critical infrastructure services to communities in more than 100 countries. Our portfolio of smart networks, software, services, meters and sensors helps our customers better manage electricity, gas and water resources for the people they serve. By working with our customers to ensure their success, we help improve the quality of life, ensure the safety and promote the well-being of millions of people around the globe. Itron is dedicated to creating a more resourceful world. Join us: www.itron.com.

Itron® is a registered trademark of Itron, Inc. All third-party trademarks are property of their respective owners and any usage herein does not suggest or imply any relationship between Itron and the third party unless expressly stated.

