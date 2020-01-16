Itron Wins Second Consecutive “Public Safety Solution of the Year” Award In 2020 IoT Breakthrough Awards Program

Annual IoT Breakthrough Awards Program Recognizes Standout Internet-of-Things Companies and Products

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI), which is innovating the way utilities and cities manage energy and water, has been selected as the winner of the “Public Safety Solution of the Year” award for the second consecutive year in the annual IoT Breakthrough Awards program from IoT Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global Internet-of-Things (IoT) market today.

Through its developer program, Itron co-developed a solution to help mitigate natural gas leaks, preventing devastating damage and enhancing safety for communities around the world. With New York City energy company Con Edison’s initiative, Itron and New Cosmos partnered to incorporate Itron’s Gen5 communications technology into highly sensitive and reliable natural gas detectors that can now identify gas leaks and send critical alerts via the Itron network used by utilities and cities. This allows quick preventive intervention by gas utilities and emergency crews.

In collaboration with Itron and New Cosmos, Con Edison deployed 9,000 of the battery-powered natural gas detectors on Itron’s IoT network to proactively identify natural gas leaks and improve safety for its 10 million patrons. The devices seamlessly integrate with Con Edison’s existing smart meter network from Itron, which will connect more than 3.6 million electric meters and 1.2 million gas meters. To date, the utility has responded to over 100 notifications, demonstrating the potential of Itron’s platform and developer enablement tools.

“Public safety is certainly one of the most important areas of benefit for the IoT industry, and Itron is a well-established leader in this category,” said James Johnson, managing director at IoT Breakthrough. “Last year, we awarded Itron for its Itron Intelis gas meter solution, and this year the company is ‘breaking through’ the crowded IoT industry once again with its smart natural gas detectors. We extend a hearty congratulations to Itron for its leadership and innovative approach to public safety, and we look forward to seeing continued success from Itron this year.”

The mission of the IoT Breakthrough Awards program is to recognize the innovators, leaders and visionaries from around the globe in a range of IoT categories, including Industrial and Enterprise IoT, Smart City technology, Connected Home and Home Automation, Connected Car, and many more. This year’s program attracted more than 3,700 nominations from companies all over the world.

“By implementing these smart natural gas detectors, utilities are able to proactively protect their customers,” said Sharelynn Moore, senior vice president of Networked Solutions at Itron. “With smart natural gas detectors on its IoT network, Con Edison is able to detect leaks quickly and alert emergency crews to improve safety in the communities it serves. We are confident that the revolutionary potential of Itron’s network and developer tools will continue to deliver compelling ‘breakthrough’ solutions for utilities and cities globally, and we are proud to receive this 2020 IoT Breakthrough Award designation.”

Itron’s proven portfolio of smart networks, software, services, meters and sensors helps customers better manage energy and water for the people they serve. These enhanced safety and operational features also protect consumers and the utility workforce, while offering an intelligent platform for utilities to add value beyond basic meter automation both today and in the future.

