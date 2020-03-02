Jadestone Energy Inc Announces Director Share Dealing

SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / March 2, 2020 / Jadestone Energy Inc. (AIM:JSE()TSXV:JSE) ("Jadestone" or the "Company"), an independent oil and gas production company focused on the Asia Pacific region, announces that on February 28, 2020, A. Paul Blakeley, a Director, President and Chief Executive Officer of Jadestone, acquired a total of 50,000 common shares of no par value at a price of GBp 58.50 per share, for a total cost of £29,250.00.

Following the transaction, Mr. Blakeley holds a total of 2,632,798 common shares, which represents 0.57% of the Company's issued share capital.



DEALING NOTIFICATION FORM

FOR USE BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITY

AND THEIR CLOSELY ASSOCIATED PERSONS

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name: A. Paul Blakeley 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status: Director, President and Chief Executive Officer b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Jadestone Energy Inc. b) LEI: 254900E4GCXW63X26Q32 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument: Identification code: Common shares of no par value in Jadestone Energy Inc. ISIN: CA46989Q1000 b) Nature of the transaction: Purchase of common shares of no par value in Jadestone Energy Inc. c) Price(s) and volume(s): GBp 58.50 per share; 50,000 common shares d) Aggregated information: ·Aggregated volume: ·Price: 50,000 common shares £29,250.00 e) Date of the transaction: February 28, 2020 f) Place of the transaction XLON

This announcement does not contain inside information.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

