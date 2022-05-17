James Fisher AIS expands global footprint to meet energy sector digital twin demand

Global digital services leader Asset Information Services (AIS), a James Fisher company, announced on Monday its business development and account management expansion plans, which includes new hires in key global regions for its rapidly growing customer base.
In 2022, AIS is expanding its international team, putting boots on the ground in Indonesia, UAE, Nigeria, and Mexico through the recruitment of exceptional local talent. These teams will be responsible for developing and extending the client base and managing accounts, providing enhanced digital twin systems for the energy sector during a time of rapid growth.
“With the energy industry in flux, there’s never been a more pressing need to embrace intelligent change and business evolution driven by data and information management,” Sean Huff, AIS Director said. “To do this requires having the right people in the right places to support decision-makers in the actions that matter the most. Our global clients have spoken, and we couldn’t be happier to meet them on the ground and grow our business in-step. We are thrilled to have our new team members on board.”
As the energy transition gathers pace in tandem with a global surge in demand, pressure is mounting to maintain productive asset uptime without sacrificing the safety of operational practices. Combined with the need to manage and service remote and ageing facilities by global vendors often working from home locations, digitalization is front and center of many owner/operator priorities.
As digitalization takes root, many organisations can initially feel constrained in their ability to adopt a digital agenda. Ageing facilities, substantial volumes of unstructured offline documentation, and weak data management protocols can result in a deficit of the fundamental documentation required for digital success, such as P&ID’s and asset plans. By having AIS personnel on the ground supporting such assets, digitalization journeys can begin to be realised by identifying and addressing workflow and information gaps, creating the conditions for success.
“It’s a fantastic moment to be joining the AIS team at such a pivotal period of growth for both the business and our software offerings,” Raj Kushal, APAC Regional Manager. “Pre-empting the industry’s need for digital twins before the phrase was even coined, AIS delivers real value with its new digital twin software. In this role, I’ll be able to work closely with local clients in APAC to fulfil their digital ambitions. It is an exciting time to be part of this international team!”
Alongside this international expansion, AIS has also recently announced technology partnerships with global digital twin pioneer APIteq in February and Shutdown and Turnaround technology leader Mobideo in March. These partnerships help AIS to further support its international clients with the aim of driving down costs, enhancing safety, and improving workflows.