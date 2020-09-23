Jamie Dimon says he’s OK with higher taxes on the rich, but wealth tax is ‘almost impossible’

CNBC

SINGAPORE — J.P. Morgan Chase’s Chief Executive Jamie Dimon said he’s not against higher taxes on the rich, but a wealth tax is not the way to do it.

“A wealth tax is almost impossible to do,” he told CNBC-TV18 at the J.P. Morgan India summit on Tuesday when he was asked whether he’s in favor of such a proposal put forth by several Democrats.

“I’m not against having higher tax on the wealthy. But I think that you do that through their income as opposed to, you know, calculate wealth which becomes extremely complicated, legalistic, bureaucratic, regulatory, and people find a million ways around it. I would just tax income,” he said, suggesting that it’s harder to cheat on such a tax because income is “given.”

The wealthy in the U.S. have started preparing for tax increases that are likely to come in the coming years as government deficits at both state and federal levels rose due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Governments have increased spending to manage the health and economic crises, which at the same time caused their revenue to fall.

A study published last year by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development found that the U.S. lost more tax revenue than any other developed country in 2018, largely due to U.S. President Donald Trump’s tax cuts.