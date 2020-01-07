Japan Oil Gas Market Trends, Infrastructure, Companies, Outlook & Opportunities Up Until 2028 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Japan Oil Gas Market Trends, Infrastructure, Companies, Outlook and Opportunities to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Japan oil and gas market is undergoing a rapid transformation over the recent past. The country offers a strong growth outlook with significant new investment opportunities in the medium to long term future. In particular, domestic and foreign companies planning to expand their operations in the Japan midstream and downstream oil and gas industry will witness new opportunities.

Amidst the series of latest market developments, the analyst - a leading oil and gas research and consulting company published a comprehensive guide for strategy formulation and business development decision-makers interested in Japan oil and gas.

The Japan oil and gas industry research includes comprehensive data and analysis on the country's oil and gas trends, oil and gas projects, planned investments, competition and market developments to 2025. The study presents short term and long term trends shaping the future of Japan oil and gas markets. The report also presents reliable forecasts for the production and consumption of Japan crude oil, natural gas, motor gasoline, diesel, Fuel oil, LPG along with Primary energy demand, economic growth, and population. Further, the plant-by-plant capacity outlook of refining (CDU, coking, FCC, HCC), oil and chemicals storage terminals, LNG liquefaction terminals/regasification terminals are provided to 2023.

The analytical report details all major operational, planned and proposed oil and gas projects in Japan. In addition, investment opportunities in the country's oil and gas sector are detailed. The study evaluates the country's energy infrastructure, market conditions, investment potential and competitive landscape of oil and gas upstream, LNG, storage, and downstream refining markets.

To assess the real prospects and restraints of expanding or operating in the Japan oil and gas market are identified through detailed SWOT Analysis. Further, the country's oil and gas market is benchmarked against its peer markets in the region. It also highlights Japan's market potential and project feasibility. In-depth data on exploration blocks, refineries, storage and LNG terminals along with required capital investments (CAPEX), current status, planned commencement dates, companies and organizations involved in planned projects are detailed.

The report also analyzes three leading oil and gas companies operating in the Japan oil and gas value chain. Business operations, SWOT Analysis and financial performance of these three companies are included in the research. All recent developments in the industry and their impact on Japan oil and gas market and companies are included in the study.

The report scope includes:

The outlook of Supply and Demand of Oil, Gas, LPG, Gasoline, Fuel Oil, Diesel, LNG, Primary Energy Demand, GDP, and Population to 2028

The outlook of project wise, company wise and country wise capacity of Refining (CDU, Coking, Fluid Catalytic Cracking, Hydrocracking), LNG (Liquefaction, Regasification), Storage to 2023

Analysis across Japan oil and gas value chain- oil and gas fields, blocks, oil, products, chemicals storage, underground gas storage, refineries, LNG, and others

Strategic analysis review comprising SWOT Analysis, comparison with peer markets, drivers and restraints

Identifying potential investment projects with current status, owners, construction developments of planned refineries, new units, expansions and upgrades, exploration blocks on offer, LNG terminals, new storage facilities

Field wise production, 2012- 2019, exploration blocks on offer, bidding round information is included

Market structure and market share of leading five companies in each of the oil and gas segments are provided

Business profiles of three leading companies including their business operations, SWOT and financial details

Recent industry deals and news in Japan oil and gas market

Key Topics Covered:

1. Japan Oil and Gas Industry Snapshot, 2020

1.1 Introduction to Japan Oil and Gas Markets

1.2 Japan Macroeconomic and Demographic Outlook to 2028

1.3 Japan Proven Reserves, 2009-2019

1.6 Japan Primary Energy Demand Outlook, 2000-2030

1.7 Japan Primary Energy Consumption Fuel Matrix, 2020

1.8 Japan Licensing and Regulatory Authorities

2 Japan Oil and Gas Market-Strategic Analysis Review

2.1 Short term and Long term trends shaping the future of Japan oil and gas

2.2 Japan oil and gas SWOT analysis

3 Japan Oil and Gas Market-Investment opportunities

3.1 Japan oil and gas Exploration and Production Industry Opportunities

3.2 Japan Midstream Opportunities

3.3 Japan Downstream Opportunities

4 Future of Japan Oil, Gas and refined Products Consumption to 2028

4.1 Japan Crude Oil Demand Outlook, Kb/d, 2008-to-2028

4.2 Japan Natural Gas Demand Outlook, Bcm, 2008-to-2028

4.3 Japan Motor Gasoline Demand Outlook, Kb/d, 2008-to-2028

4.4 Japan Gas/Diesel Oil Demand Outlook, Kb/d, 2008-to-2028

4.5 Japan Fuel Oil Demand Outlook, Kb/d, 2008-to-2028

4.6 Japan LPG Demand Outlook, Kb/d, 2008-to-2028

5 Future of Japan Oil, Gas and refined Products Production to 2028

5.1 Japan Crude Oil Supply Outlook, Kb/d, 2008-to-2028

5.2 Japan Natural Gas Supply Outlook, Bcm, 2008-to-2028

5.3 Japan Motor Gasoline Supply Outlook, Kb/d, 2008-to-2028

5.4 Japan Gas/Diesel Oil Supply Outlook, Kb/d, 2008-to-2028

5.5 Japan Fuel Oil Supply Outlook, Kb/d, 2008-to-2028

5.6 Japan LPG Supply Outlook, Kb/d, 2008-to-2028

6 Benchmark of Japan with Regional Oil and Gas Markets

6.1 Overall Ranking of Markets, 2020

6.2 Demographic and Economic Index

6.3 Oil and Gas Supply Index

6.4 Oil and Gas Demand Index

6.5 Oil and Gas Infrastructure Index

6.6 Oil and Gas Growth Index

7 Japan Oil and Gas Market Shares by company

7.1 Oil production by company, 2018

7.2 Gas Production by company, 2018

7.3 Net weighted Refining capacity by company, 2015-2023

7.4 Net weighted LNG capacity by company, 2015-2023

7.5 Net weighted capacity by company, 2015-2023

8 Japan Oil and Gas Upstream Market Analysis

8.1 Japan Field-by-Field Oil Production, 2012-2018

8.2 Japan Field-by-Field Gas Production, 2012-2018

9 Japan Refining Industry Outlook to 2023

9.1 Japan Refining Capacity Outlook by Refinery, 2013-2023

9.2 Japan Coking Unit Capacity by Refinery, 2013-2023

9.3 Japan FCC Unit Capacity by Refinery, 2013-2023

9.4 Japan Hydrocracking Unit Capacity by Refinery, 2013-2023

9.5 Commencement, location, company and capacity Details

9.6 Company-by-company Refining Capacity, 2013-2023

10 Japan LNG Industry Outlook to 2023

10.1 Japan LNG Capacity Outlook by terminal, 2013-2023

10.2 LNG Terminals under Operation and planned, 2020-2023

10.3 Japan, LNG Capacity by Company, 2013-2023

10.4 Japan LNG Capacity by Company, 2013-2023

11 Japan Storage Market Outlook to 2023

11.1 Terminal Details

11.2 Japan Storage Capacity Forecast, 2013-2023

11.3 Japan Storage Capacity Forecast by Terminal, 2013-2023

11.4 Company wise Storage Capacity, 2020

12 Key Players In Japan Oil and Gas Markets

12.1 Company A

12.2 Company B

12.3 Company C

13 Japan Latest Oil and Gas News Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gbbljj

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200107005675/en/

Copyright Business Wire 2020