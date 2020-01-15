JCP&L Reminds Customers of Available Assistance Programs to Help with Winter Bills

MORRISTOWN, N.J., Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With cold weather now affecting the region, financial assistance programs are available for Jersey Central Power & Light (JCP&L) customers who need help with their winter heating bills.

Assistance to qualifying JCP&L customers is available through Lifeline, Universal Service Fund (USF), The Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP), the Weatherization Program, Payment Assistance for Gas and Electric (PAGE) and New Jersey SHARES.

Lifeline offers a $225 annual benefit to persons who meet the PAAD eligibility requirements, or who receive Supplemental Security Income (SSI). For additional information call 800-792-9745.

offers a annual benefit to persons who meet the PAAD eligibility requirements, or who receive Supplemental Security Income (SSI). For additional information call 800-792-9745. USF helps eligible residential customers maintain electric service by offering a monthly bill credit – up to $150 per month for electric and gas combined – which is based on household income and energy usage. For more information, call 609-292-4080 or visit nj.gov/dca/dcaid.

helps eligible residential customers maintain electric service by offering a monthly bill credit – up to per month for electric and gas combined – which is based on household income and energy usage. For more information, call 609-292-4080 or visit nj.gov/dca/dcaid. HEAP helps eligible residential customers with their heating and cooling bills and makes provisions for emergency heating system services and emergency fuel assistance within the program. Qualified applicants may receive up to $2,000 in HEAP assistance. For more information, call 609-292-4080 or visit nj.gov/dca/dcaid.

helps eligible residential customers with their heating and cooling bills and makes provisions for emergency heating system services and emergency fuel assistance within the program. Qualified applicants may receive up to in HEAP assistance. For more information, call 609-292-4080 or visit nj.gov/dca/dcaid. The Weatherization Program includes the installation of home energy measures that can help reduce energy bills. Weatherization programs include Comfort Partners, sponsored by the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities. For additional information visit www.njcleanenergy.com and click on "Residential" or call 800-915-8309.

includes the installation of home energy measures that can help reduce energy bills. Weatherization programs include Comfort Partners, sponsored by the Board of Public Utilities. For additional information visit www.njcleanenergy.com and click on "Residential" or call 800-915-8309. PAGE aids low- to moderate-income households who are experiencing an economic hardship and struggling to pay their electric and natural gas bills. Eligible applicants cannot be receiving or be eligible for a Universal Service Fund (USF) Benefit. Qualified applicants may receive up to $750 for their electric bill. For more information visit www.NJPowerOn.org or call 732-982-8710.

aids low- to moderate-income households who are experiencing an economic hardship and struggling to pay their electric and natural gas bills. Eligible applicants cannot be receiving or be eligible for a Universal Service Fund (USF) Benefit. Qualified applicants may receive up to for their electric bill. For more information visit or call 732-982-8710. New Jersey SHARES offers an annual benefit of $700 for households who are having difficulty paying their electric bills. The fund helps those who need assistance because of an illness, job loss or other problem that has created a financial hardship but are not eligible for other income or age-based programs. For additional information call 866-657-4273 or visit www.njshares.org.

To apply or learn more about other JCP&L programs, visit www.firstenergycorp.com/billassist or call 800-662-3115.

JCP&L residential customers also can manage their electric bills through the Equal Payment Plan (EPP). With EPP, customers can make consistent monthly payments to avoid seasonal highs and lows in their electric bills. To apply or learn more about other JCP&L programs, visit www.firstenergycorp.com/billassist or call 800-662-3115.

JCP&L is a subsidiary of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE). JCP&L serves 1.1 million customers in the counties of Burlington, Essex, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Somerset, Sussex, Union and Warren. Follow JCP&L on Twitter @JCP_L , on Facebook at www.facebook.com/JCPandL , or online at www.jcp-l.com

FirstEnergy is dedicated to safety, reliability and operational excellence. Its 10 electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. The company's transmission subsidiaries operate more than 24,500 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. Follow FirstEnergy online at www.firstenergycorp.com . Follow FirstEnergy on Twitter @FirstEnergyCorp.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jcpl-reminds-customers-of-available-assistance-programs-to-help-with-winter-bills-300987075.html

SOURCE FirstEnergy Corp.