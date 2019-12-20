Jiffy Lube Returns to Milwaukee, Offering Fast, Convenient Automotive Service

HOUSTON, Dec. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jiffy Lube, a leading automotive maintenance provider for the past 40 years, is proud to now provide fast, convenient quality service to residents of Milwaukee. The new location, which is owned and operated by Jiffy Lube franchisee Stonebriar Auto Services, LLC, offers a wide range of automotive services including tire rotation, windshield wiper replacement and battery service as well as the Jiffy Lube Signature Service® Oil Change.

"Jiffy Lube is an iconic brand -- one which consumers have trusted for vehicle maintenance for decades," said Steve Isom, Executive Vice President of Stonebriar. "As a Jiffy Lube franchise, we are committed to providing quality service and an outstanding customer experience to the residents of Milwaukee."

Located at 3604 W. Lincoln Avenue (just east of Miller Park Way), Jiffy Lube is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. – 6 p.m., Saturday from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. No appointment is necessary.

Known for quick and convenient automotive preventive maintenance service, the business began with the Jiffy Lube Signature Service® Oil Change, which goes beyond a standard oil change. The Jiffy Lube Signature Service® Oil Change is comprehensive preventive maintenance to check, change, inspect and fill essential systems and components of the vehicle. Technicians also vacuum the interior of the vehicle as well as clean exterior windows. With every Jiffy Lube Signature Service® Oil Change, consumers receive complimentary fluid top off service on vital fluids including motor oil, transmission, power steering, differential/transfer case and washer fluid.

For more information about Jiffy Lube, visit www.jiffylube.com.

About Jiffy Lube

Founded 40 years ago, Jiffy Lube International, Inc. ("Jiffy Lube"), serves 20 million customers each year at more than 2,000 franchised service centers across North America. Jiffy Lube pioneered the fast oil change industry in 1979 by establishing the first drive-through service bay, providing customers with fast, professional service for their vehicles. The company continues to lead the industry with the evolution of its new business model, Jiffy Lube Multicare, offering oil change, brakes, batteries and tires as well as other services consumers want and need. Headquartered in Houston, Jiffy Lube is a wholly owned, indirect subsidiary of Shell Oil Company. Visit www.JiffyLube.com to learn more about Jiffy Lube and vehicle care.

