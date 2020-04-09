Joseph Welch To Retire From ITC Holdings Corp. Board Of Directors

NOVI, Mich., April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ITC today announced the retirement of Joseph L. Welch, Chairman of the ITC Holdings Corp. board of directors, effective May 31, 2020. Welch founded ITC in 2003 and served as the company's President and CEO until his retirement in 2016.

"Joe founded ITC as one of the country's first transmission-only utilities, first serving southeast Michigan and then setting the stage for the national leader we are today," said Linda Apsey, President and CEO, ITC Holdings Corp. "On behalf of the board and our ITC employee family, I'd like to thank Joe for his commitment and service since the company's inception."

"Founding ITC and building this company together with so many outstanding people has been one of the great joys of my life," said Welch. "I have the utmost confidence in the leadership team of ITC under Linda's direction. Now is the right time for me to step aside from the board and fully enjoy my retirement."

About ITC Holdings Corp.

ITC Holdings Corp. is the largest independent electricity transmission company in the United States. ITC provides transmission grid solutions to improve reliability, expand access to markets, allow new generating resources to interconnect to its systems and lower the overall cost of delivered energy. Through its regulated operating subsidiaries ITCTransmission, Michigan Electric Transmission Company, ITC Midwest and ITC Great Plains, ITC owns and operates high-voltage transmission infrastructure in Michigan, Iowa, Minnesota, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas and Oklahoma, and in development in Wisconsin. These systems serve a combined peak load exceeding 26,000 megawatts along 16,000 circuit miles of transmission line, supported by 700 employees and 1,000 contractors. ITC is based in Novi, Michigan. For further information visit WWW.ITC-HOLDINGS.COM. ITC is a subsidiary of Fortis Inc., a leader in the North American regulated electric and gas utility industry. For further information visit WWW.FORTISINC.COM.

