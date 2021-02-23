3 mins ago
Oil holds near year-long highs as COVID lockdowns seen easing
1 hour ago
Gas to Gaza? The pipeline that might provide a lifeline
2 hours ago
Biden, Trudeau aim to move past Keystone pipeline disagreement in first bilateral meeting
3 hours ago
Just Energy says Texas customers protected from storm-related price surge
21 hours ago
In person and virtual registration is Open for EnerCom Dallas The Energy Investment and ESG Conference, April 6-7, 2021
22 hours ago
Russia, Saudi Arabia at odds over output deal ahead of OPEC+ meeting: RIA cites source

Just Energy says Texas customers protected from storm-related price surge

in Closing Bell Story‎ / Energy News / Power Generation   by

Reuters

Just Energy Group Inc said on Tuesday its storm-battered residential customers in Texas will be protected from higher energy rates for February, a day after the Canadian company raised doubts about its ability to continue as a going concern.

Just Energy says Texas customers protected from storm-related price surge- oil and gas 360

Source: Reuters

The electricity and gas provider, however, said the total energy cost for the month of February may be impacted by higher usage because of the winter storms sweeping across Texas.

Electricity prices in the state soared last week as utilities scrambled to meet a surge in heating demand during the historic winter storm.

On Monday, Just Energy, whose units Amigo Energy and Tara Energy also operate in Texas, forecast a $250 million loss from the storms and said it was talking with key stakeholders to address liquidity issues.

Customers with residential fixed rate plan, and month-to-month residential customers will not see a rate increase on their February bill, the company said in a statement.

Governor Greg Abbott said on Sunday utility regulators will temporarily ban power companies from billing customers or disconnecting them for non-payment, after the deadly winter storm that caused widespread blackouts.

Tags: , , , ,
Legal Notice
Market Data copyright © 2020 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.