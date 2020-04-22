April 22, 2020 - 9:29 AM EDT close Email this News Article Your Name Your Email Friend's Name Friend's Email Receive Copy: yes











Katanga Mining Provides an Update on Impact of COVID-19 on Major Projects and Announces 2020 First Quarter Production Results Canada NewsWire ZUG, Switzerland, April 22, 2020 /CNW/ - Katanga Mining Limited (TSX: KAT) ("Katanga" or the "Company") today provides an update on its major projects and announces its 2020 first quarter production results at its 75%-owned subsidiary, Kamoto Copper Company ("KCC"). COVID-19 Update on Operations On March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization officially declared the outbreak of COVID-19 to be a pandemic. The Company is closely monitoring the progress of the virus and is taking measures to contain the impact of COVID-19 on the health of its employees and its operations. Consistent with the approach adopted by our principal shareholder, Glencore plc, the Company continues to assess the risks related to the Company's business and adapt its plans and actions in consultation with its local stakeholders. Various governments have imposed far-reaching restrictions on daily life and economic activity, and the Company has been engaging with relevant authorities and other stakeholders to understand the impact of these measures on the Company's operations. The Company has introduced a number of precautionary measures in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. This includes the implementation of health monitoring and travel history controls for international arrivals, temperature monitoring at its mine site entry points, enhanced hygiene and cleaning measures, social distancing and measures to identify higher risk groups. The Company also demobilized non-essential work activities towards the end of Q1 2020, which will impact the timing of the commissioning of various major capital expenditures (see "Acid Plant" below). While there were no material disruptions to the Company's productive operations during Q1 2020, there can be no certainty that the COVID-19 pandemic and the restrictive measures implemented by the government of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (the "DRC") and other governments to slow the spread of the virus will not impact the Company's operations in the coming weeks and months. The Company will likely be materially and adversely impacted if its operations are disrupted for any extended period of time, or if it is unable to either import required supplies or export finished product. Further, the lack of extensive health infrastructure in the DRC may materially and adversely impact the Company. Update on Major Projects as at March 31, 2020 Cobalt Projects

The permanent modifications to dryer #1 have been completed as part of the cobalt debottlenecking projects (the "Cobalt Projects") and the final modifications of dryer #2 are expected to be completed in Q2 2020. Acid Plant

As previously announced, the Company continued to progress towards commissioning of its sulphuric acid, sulphur dioxide production and steam turbine generator project at KCC (the "Acid Plant"). However, commissioning of the Acid Plant has been delayed as a result of the inability to mobilize necessary commissioning experts to site due to travel and social distancing restrictions imposed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Acid Plant is now expected to be commissioned in the second half of 2020, rather than in the first half of 2020. Production highlights during the three months ended March 31, 2020 Copper and Cobalt Production

Copper cathode production increased to 67,298 tonnes in Q1 2020 from 65,402 tonnes in Q4 2019. Cobalt contained in hydroxide production decreased to 5,296 tonnes in Q1 2020 from 6,173 tonnes in Q4 2019. Mining



Three months ended



Mar 31, Dec 31, Mar 31,



2020 2019 2019 Ore mined*/**

















KOV open pit tonnes 1,950,925 1,851,272 1,082,137 Mashamba East open pit tonnes 1,067,613 1,156,339 1,086,595 Total open pits tonnes 3,018,538 3,007,611 2,168,732









KTO underground tonnes 196,379 223,437 139,305 Total ore mined tonnes 3,214,917 3,231,048 2,308,037









Waste mined and primary development*

















KOV open pit tonnes 5,780,830 8,204,253 7,282,726 Mashamba East open pit tonnes 2,060,021 1,679,714 2,977,252 Total open pits tonnes 7,840,851 9,883,967 10,259,978









KTO underground







primary development meters - - 137 Total waste mined*** tonnes 7,840,851 9,883,967 10,259,978









Total material mined

















KOV open pit tonnes 7,731,756 10,055,526 8,364,863 Mashamba East open pit tonnes 3,127,634 2,836,052 4,063,847 Total open pits tonnes 10,859,390 12,891,578 12,428,710









KTO underground tonnes 196,379 223,437 139,305 Total material mined*** tonnes 11,055,769 13,115,015 12,568,015









Total contained copper tonnes 98,651 92,821 67,616











Ore summary

















Total primary ore mined tonnes 2,284,440 2,207,302 1,583,829 Average Cu grade % 3.93 3.81 3.87 Average Co grade % 0.44 0.49 0.38









Total low-grade ore mined tonnes 657,884 596,925 548,178 Average Cu grade % 1.11 1.05 0.96 Average Co grade % 0.28 0.36 0.20









Total cobalt ore mined tonnes 272,594 426,821 176,030 Average Co grade % 0.57 0.56 0.73 Average Cu grade % 0.58 0.55 0.57









Total ore mined tonnes 3,214,917 3,231,048 2,308,037









Average Cu grade % 3.07 2.87 2.93 Average Co grade % 0.42 0.48 0.37 * These segments include classification of ore volumes into different categories, being primary copper containing ore, low-grade copper containing ore (but still above cut-off grade) and cobalt containing ore (that contains copper under the copper cut-off grade but cobalt over the cobalt cut-off grade). The primary ore component is defined as having a copper grade of greater than 1.25% and the low-grade component is defined as having a copper grade between 0.65% and 1.25%. The cobalt ore component is defined as having a copper grade of less than 0.65% and cobalt grade greater than 0.30%. ** Excludes any ore hydro-mined out of Kamoto Interim Tailings Dam ("KITD") as this is not a traditional mining operation, but a hydro-mining reclamation project. *** Underground waste is excluded. Total ore mined decreased to 3,214,917 tonnes in Q1 2020 from 3,231,048 tonnes in Q4 2019 but increased from 2,308,037 tonnes in Q1 2019. Total waste mined decreased to 7,840,851 tonnes in Q1 2020 from 9,883,967 tonnes in Q4 2019 (10,259,978 tonnes in Q1 2019). Total contained copper increased to 98,651 tonnes in Q1 2020 from 92,821 tonnes in Q4 2019 (67,616 tonnes in Q1 2019). The decrease in total material mined in the open pits in Q1 2020 compared to Q1 2019 aligns with the current optimized mine plan and ore delivery requirements for whole ore leach ("WOL"). The decrease in total material mined in the combined open pits in Q1 2020 compared to Q4 2019 reflects the continuation of the wet season in the DRC. The impact of the wet season on mining rates is accounted for in KCC's mine planning process and the results are in line with the mine plan. The ongoing mining and stockpiling of low-grade ore reflects the optimization of the long-term plant feed strategy. The low-grade ore is stockpiled and expected to be fed into the processing plant in the future. Kamoto Concentrator



Three months ended



Mar 31, 2020 Dec 31, 2019 Mar 31, 2019 Total material milled and processed tonnes 2,334,748 2,346,569 2,707,115









KITD material processed tonnes 405,187 437,969 747,327 Cu grade in ore % 1.55 1.35 1.50 Co grade in ore % 0.18 0.17 0.18









Open pit ore milled tonnes 1,778,442 1,692,495 1,818,399 Cu grade in ore % 3.92 3.88 3.41 Co grade in ore % 0.44 0.50 0.37









Underground ore milled tonnes 151,118 216,105 141,388 Cu grade in ore % 3.79 3.81 3.64 Co grade in ore % 0.53 0.58 0.52









Production

















Oxide concentrate tonnes 25,009 21,887 37,536 Sulphide concentrate tonnes 31,700 35,557 29,750 Total concentrate produced tonnes 56,709 57,444 67,286 Cu grade in concentrate % 23.51 24.61 19.25 Co grade in concentrate % 2.15 2.81 2.14









Oxide feed received at Luilu tonnes 1,756,651 1,688,262 1,822,820 Cu grade in oxide feed % 3.66 3.55 3.12









Total contained copper tonnes 77,603 74,024 69,818 Total material milled and processed decreased to 2,334,748 tonnes in Q1 2020 from 2,346,569 tonnes in Q4 2019 (2,707,115 tonnes in Q1 2019). Total concentrate produced decreased to 56,709 tonnes in Q1 2020 from 57,444 tonnes in Q4 2019 (67,286 tonnes in Q1 2019). Total oxide feed received at Luilu increased to 1,756,651 tonnes in Q1 2020 from 1,688,262 tonnes in Q4 2019 but decreased compared from 1,822,820 tonnes in Q1 2019. Total contained copper in concentrate and oxide feed produced increased to 77,603 tonnes in Q1 2020 from 74,024 tonnes in Q4 2019 (69,818 tonnes in Q1 2019). The increase in total contained copper in concentrate and oxide feed produced in Q1 2020 compared to Q1 2019 was driven by higher comparable open pit copper feed grade. The decrease in total material milled and processed in Q1 2020 compared to Q4 2019 was due to a decreased KITD processing rate caused by heavy rainfall. This was offset by an increase in open pit ore milled. Luilu metallurgical plant



Three months ended



Mar 31, 2020 Dec 31, 2019 Mar 31, 2019 WOL feed – oxide concentrate* tonnes 25,009 21,887 37,536 WOL feed – oxide feed tonnes 1,756,651 1,688,262 1,822,820 Total oxide feed tonnes 1,781,660 1,710,149 1,860,356









Total oxide Cu grade % 3.80 3.67 3.28 Total oxide Co grade % 0.42 0.48 0.37









Sulphide roaster feed tonnes 31,154 34,962 26,772









Sulphide Cu grade % 28.62 29.44 26.92 Sulphide Co grade % 2.84 3.71 3.06









Production

















Copper cathode tonnes 67,298 65,402 57,175 Cobalt contained in hydroxide tonnes 5,296 6,173 3,511 Total copper cathode produced increased to 67,298 tonnes in Q1 2020 from 65,402 tonnes in Q4 2019 (57,175 tonnes in Q1 2019). Total cobalt contained in hydroxide decreased to 5,296 tonnes in Q1 2020 from 6,173 tonnes in Q4 2019 due to a decrease in cobalt oxide feed grades. Total cobalt contained in hydroxide however increased to 5,296 tonnes in Q1 2020 from 3,511 tonnes in Q1 2019. The increase in Q1 2020 copper cathode and cobalt contained in hydroxide production compared to Q1 2019 was driven by higher feed grades to the Luilu metallurgical plant. The increase in copper cathode production in Q1 2020 from Q4 2019 was due to progress made on the electrowinning ("EW") refurbishment program and current efficiency improvements as well as maintaining high ore feed rates and copper grades to the Luilu refinery. Trading Update and Outlook Given the increased macro-economic uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company has implemented a number of measures to minimize cash outflows, while protecting value for when conditions improve. These measures include: Preserving cash flow through cost saving initiatives and operational efficiency improvements.





Suspending certain discretionary activities and associated spend.





Suspending certain capital expenditure not related to sustaining day-to-day operations or critical projects.





Optimizing working capital levels.





Moratorium on hiring new staff. In addition to the above cash preservation measures, KCC will continue to progress its operational excellence program ("OE Program"), following from the now completed comprehensive business review. The OE Program targets mining efficiencies and processing improvements as well as enhancements to product quality realizations and overhead cost reductions. As previously reported, the fully detailed OE Program defines the scope for margin improvements in the order of $200-250 million per annum. A dedicated operations team is working towards delivery of detailed implementation plans for each of the initiatives being undertaken. The initiatives are designed to improve revenues and reduce costs through: mine planning optimization; mining efficiency; improved copper and cobalt recoveries; improved EW current efficiency; improved product quality; reduced reagent spend; reduced reagent consumption; and improved asset reliability. The full benefits of these initiatives, if successful, are expected to be progressively realizable by 2022. These improvements are expected to materially increase the cash flow generation of KCC beginning in 2022, when it is projected that targeted life of mine average production will be approximately 300 ktonnes of copper and 30 ktonnes of cobalt, resulting in a steady state copper unit cash cost of $1.65/lb, before cobalt by-product credits, and $0.75/lb after cobalt by-product revenue, net of allocable cobalt direct production and realization/selling costs of approximately $0.60/lb. Realization costs are based on an assumed realized cobalt price of $15/lb, which is significantly higher than the current realized cobalt price for Q1 2020. Production guidance for copper and cobalt is as follows: Commodity Units FY2020 Copper(1) Ktonnes 270 Cobalt(2) Ktonnes 26(3) Notes: (1) Annual copper production guidance is subject to +/- 15 ktonnes variation (2) Annual cobalt production guidance is subject to +/- 2 ktonnes variation (3) Updated from 29 ktonnes as announced in the Company's press release dated February 3, 2020 and management's discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2019 It should be noted that production in any given year will fluctuate as a function of numerous factors, including the availability and utilization of plant and equipment, geological and mining conditions, logistics, availability of reagents, availability of electricity, macro-economic factors such as commodity prices, input costs and geopolitical developments (including the DRC mining code). Based on the above, the Company expects operating cash flow less capital expenditure to be modestly positive for the year, absent any further negative developments or impacts from COVID-19 or otherwise.1 As at the end of Q1 2020, KCC had undrawn liquidity of $208 million available under its bank facility and cash on hand of $174 million. KCC also has sufficient cash and available liquidity to make the potential payments of up to $250 million for the previously announced land acquisition agreement entered into with Gécamines on December 19, 2019, subject to the resolution of the force majeure. For further information regarding the force majeure, please refer to the Company's press release dated March 30, 2020. _____________________________________ 1 Assumes a copper price for the remainder of 2020 of $2.25/lb, and a Cobalt price of $15.5/lb. Operating cash flow less capital expenditure does not include any potential payments for the acquisition of land, which may be required to be made to Gecamines under the agreement entered into on December 19, 2019. Qualified Person Tahir Usmani, PEng, APEGA, Mine Technical Services Manager of KCC, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure in this news release. Mr. Usmani is a "qualified person" for the purposes of NI 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. About Katanga Mining Limited Katanga Mining Limited operates a major mine complex in the Democratic Republic of Congo producing refined copper and cobalt. The Company has the potential to become Africa's largest copper producer and the world's largest cobalt producer. Katanga is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol KAT. Forward Looking Statements This press release may contain forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements reflect the Company's beliefs and assumptions based on information available at the time the statements were made. Actual results or events may differ from those predicted in these forward-looking statements. All of the Company's forward-looking statements are qualified by the assumptions that are stated or inherent in such forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements reflect the Company's beliefs and assumptions based on information available at the time the statements were made. Actual results or events may differ from those predicted in these forward-looking statements. All of the Company's forward-looking statements are qualified by the assumptions that are stated or inherent in such forward-looking statements. The key assumptions that have been made in connection with the forward-looking statements include the following: that the Company will complete the ramp up of full drying capacity as part of the Cobalt Projects in the time expected and realize the anticipated benefits of the Cobalt Projects; the timeline to commission the Acid Plant; there being no significant disruptions affecting the operations of the Company whether due to pandemics (including COVID-19), legal disputes, judicial action, labour disruptions, supply disruptions, power disruptions, rollout of new equipment, damage to equipment or otherwise; permitting, development, operations, expansion and acquisitions at KCC being consistent with the Company's current expectations; the Company being able to confirm the margin and cash flow improvements identified by its previously announced comprehensive business review and then successfully implementing any such improvements; continued recognition of the Company's mining concessions and other assets, rights, titles and interests in the DRC; the continued effectiveness of interim solutions for uranium identified in cobalt or the completion of the ion exchange plant or other long-term solution in the time contemplated, at the expected cost of construction; political and legal developments in the DRC being consistent with its current expectations; the continued provision or procurement of additional funding from Glencore plc for operations; new equipment performing consistent with expectations; the exchange rate between the US dollar, South African rand, British pounds, Canadian dollar, Swiss franc, Congolese franc, Euro and Australian dollar being approximately consistent with current levels; certain price assumptions for copper and cobalt; prices for diesel, natural gas, fuel oil, electricity and other key supplies being approximately consistent with current levels; production, operating expenses and cost of sales forecasts for the Company meeting expectations; the accuracy of the current ore reserve and mineral resource estimates of the Company (including but not limited to ore tonnage and ore grade estimates); and labour and material costs increasing on a basis consistent with the Company's current expectations. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, future events, conditions, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, prediction, projection, forecast, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks include, but are not limited to: economic factors such as future prices of copper and cobalt, currency fluctuations, energy prices and other general costs; COVID-19 and potential pandemic disease(s) impacting the workforce in the DRC leading to reduced or no production and delays in capital projects; claims or damages arising from the sales of copper and cobalt; the timeline to the completion of the Acid Plant and availability of reagents and acid supply; risks related to the land rights agreement with Gécamines, including risks relating to the declaration of a force majeure event resulting from the investigation by the General Prosecutor relating to Gécamines' executives; the impact on the Company's operations in the event the land rights agreement cannot be performed; and the other risks discussed in the Company's most recent annual information form on file with the Canadian provincial securities regulatory authorities and available at www.sedar.com. Although Katanga has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. SOURCE Katanga Mining Limited View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2020/22/c6103.html Longview Communications Inc.: Joel Shaffer (Toronto), (416) 649-8006, [email protected]; Alan Bayless (Vancouver), (604) 694-6035, [email protected] CNW Group 2020





