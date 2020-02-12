Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company Announces Completion of MRP Shares Offering and Redemption of its Series F and Series K MRP Shares

HOUSTON, Feb. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE: KYN) (the “Company”) announced today that it completed its previously announced private placement of $100 million of 3.38% Series L Mandatory Redeemable Preferred Shares (“MRP Shares”) and $75 million of 3.60% Series M MRP Shares. The proceeds from the Series L and Series M MRP Shares were used to redeem all 5,000,000 shares of its 3.50% Series F MRP Shares (aggregate liquidation preference of $125 million) and all 1,000,000 of its 3.37% Series K MRP Shares (aggregate liquidation preference of $25 million).



As previously announced, the remaining funding of $25 million of Series N MRP Shares will be issued on May 12, 2020.

Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, whose common stock is traded on the NYSE. KYN’s investment objective is to obtain a high after-tax total return by investing at least 85% of its total assets in energy-related master limited partnerships and their affiliates (“MLPs”), and in other companies that, as their principal business, operate assets used in the gathering, transporting, processing, storing, refining, distributing, mining or marketing of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, refined petroleum products or coal (collectively with MLPs, “Midstream Energy Companies”).

