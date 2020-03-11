KBC joins hydrocarbon industry leaders in safeguarding the world in which our children will be expected to live and thrive

KBC to embrace triple bottom line performance to drive sustainability targets and achieve goals of achieving net-zero emissions, well-being of all and circular economy

LONDON, March 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- KBC (A Yokogawa Company) has today pledged to transform its approach of doing business by placing equal importance on people, the environment and profits, in order to drive sustainability outcomes which are existential to everyone.

KBC believes that the earth is being developed at a rate and in a way which poses a threat to the future. We are worried for the world in which our children will be expected to live and thrive. We are proud to be part of Yokogawa's 2050 goals of achieving net-zero emissions, well-being of all and circular economy and working towards United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. KBC is joining industry leaders to drive meaningful change.

By proactively measuring and continuously improving KBC's sustainability performance, we believe that the lives of stakeholders in and around the business will be enhanced. This will be realized through a series of ongoing measures to improve resource efficiency, reduce carbon emissions and enhance the wellbeing of people.

"Everyone has a role to play in delivering a better future for the next generation," comments Andy Howell, CEO of KBC. "Choice, not chance, determines destiny in what we do ourselves and what we expect of others, either as individual contributors, leading teams or leading organizations."

"Being part of something can't be passive; it requires actions executed with excellence," adds Suzanne Scott, Group HR Director. "This is because excellence is never an accident. It is always the result of high intention, sincere effort and intelligent execution; it represents the wise choice of many alternatives."

Today's pledge further reinforces the positive impact KBC is making with its digitalization technologies, practices and people. To find out more about KBC's Sustainability Statement, please visit https://www.kbc.global/about/sustainabilty-statement/.

