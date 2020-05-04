KBR Secures $140M Task Orders for Engineering and Rapid Prototyping Efforts for U.S. Navy

HOUSTON, May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- KBR (NYSE: KBR) announced today that it has been awarded two recompete task orders totaling $140 million to support engineering and rapid prototyping efforts for the U.S. Navy.

The U.S. Air Force Installation Contracting Agency (AFICA) awarded KBR these cost-plus-fixed-fee task orders under the Department of Defense Information Analysis Center's (DoD IAC) multiple-award contract. KBR has supported the mission of the DoD research and development community through various predecessor DoD IAC contracts since 2005.

Most recently, KBR was awarded a $76.4 million task order to provide engineering, logistics and reliability analysis to the Naval Air Systems Command's (NAVAIR) F/A-18 and EA-18G Program Office (PMA-265). KBR will work with PMA-265 to increase aircraft platform and systems reliability and availability, as well as reduce total ownership cost. It will also seek to extend the service life of the F/A-18C/D Hornet, F/A-18E/F Super Hornet, and EA-18G Growler aircraft.



This work will be performed primarily at Naval Air Station (NAS) Patuxent River in Maryland over the next five years. KBR has partnered with PMA-265 for more than 40 years to sustain and develop its aircraft.





task order to provide engineering, logistics and reliability analysis to the Naval Air Systems Command's (NAVAIR) F/A-18 and EA-18G Program Office (PMA-265). KBR will work with PMA-265 to increase aircraft platform and systems reliability and availability, as well as reduce total ownership cost. It will also seek to extend the service life of the F/A-18C/D Hornet, F/A-18E/F Super Hornet, and EA-18G Growler aircraft. This work will be performed primarily at Naval Air Station (NAS) in over the next five years. KBR has partnered with PMA-265 for more than 40 years to sustain and develop its aircraft. KBR was also awarded a $63.6 million task order to promote innovation and reduce the time required to deliver new capabilities to fleet users for NAVAIR's Multi-Mission Tactical Unmanned Aerial Systems Program Office (PMA-266). Specifically, KBR will focus on the rapid prototyping of new technologies for unmanned aviation platforms and systems, demonstrating these technologies in representative and realistic environments. The company will work with PMA-266 to integrate new technologies into existing platforms; mature designs into producible and sustainable products; and procure limited quantities sufficient for research and development associated with initial deployment.



KBR will also support cybersecurity requirements, initial training, technical publication development, and the testing and troubleshooting of tools, equipment, and processes. KBR will primarily carry out this work at NAS Patuxent River over the next five years.

"These awards underscore KBR's ability and commitment to provide the most cutting-edge solutions to advance manned and unmanned aircraft for the U.S. Navy. Together, we are delivering enhanced warfighting capabilities for the fleet," said Byron Bright, KBR President, Government Solutions U.S.

A leading systems engineering and integration provider, KBR's domain expertise spans several decades during which it has supported more than 35 Navy, Army and Air Force programs. The company continues to drive innovation by combining engineering, technical and scientific expertise with full life cycle capabilities, mission knowledge and future-focused technologies. KBR is engineering solutions for the needs of today and tomorrow, safely and efficiently.

About DoD IAC Program

The DoD IAC program operates as a part of Defense Technical Information Center and provides technical data management and research support for DoD and federal government users. Established in the 1940s, the IAC program serves the DoD science & technology (S&T) and acquisition communities to drive innovation and technological developments by enhancing collaboration through integrated scientific and technical information development and dissemination for the DoD and broader S&T community.

About KBR, Inc.

KBR is a global provider of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program lifecycle within the Government Solutions and Energy sectors. KBR employs approximately 37,000 people worldwide (including our joint ventures), with customers in more than 80 countries, and operations in 40 countries, across three synergistic global businesses:

Government Solutions, serving government customers globally, including capabilities that cover the full lifecycle of defense, space, aviation and other government programs and missions from research and development, through systems engineering, test and evaluation, program management, to operations, maintenance, and field logistics





Technology Solutions, featuring proprietary technology, equipment, catalysts, digital solutions and related technical services for the monetization of hydrocarbons, including refining, petrochemicals, ammonia and specialty chemicals, as well as inorganics





Energy Solutions, including onshore oil and gas; LNG (liquefaction and regasification)/GTL; oil refining; petrochemicals; chemicals; fertilizers; differentiated EPC; maintenance services (Brown & Root Industrial Services); offshore oil and gas (shallow-water, deep-water, subsea); floating solutions (FPU, FPSO, FLNG & FSRU); program management and consulting services

KBR is proud to work with its customers across the globe to provide technology, value-added services, integrated EPC delivery and long-term operations and maintenance services to ensure consistent delivery with predictable results. At KBR, We Deliver.

Visit www.kbr.com

