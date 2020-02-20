Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Files A Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Against Anadarko Petroleum Corporation For Violations Of Federal Securities Laws

RADNOR, Pa., Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP announces that the firm has filed a securities fraud class action lawsuit against Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: APC) ("Anadarko") on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired Anadarko common stock between February 20, 2015 and May 2, 2017, inclusive (the "Class Period"). This action, captioned Georgia Firefighters' Pension Fund v. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation, et al., Case No. 4:20-cv-00576, was filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Texas, Houston Division.

Important Deadline Reminder: Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Anadarko common stock during the Class Period may, no later than April 20, 2020, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class. For additional information or to learn how to participate in this litigation please visit www.ktmc.com/anadarko-petroleum-securities-class-action.

Anadarko is an energy company that develops oil and natural gas resources in the United States and worldwide. In August 2019, Anadarko became an indirect, wholly owned subsidiary of Occidental Petroleum Corporation ("Occidental"). Prior to Anadarko's acquisition by Occidental, Anadarko common stock traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "APC." In 2009, Anadarko discovered the "Shenandoah" oil field in the Gulf of Mexico. After drilling an initial exploratory well named Shenandoah-1, Anadarko spent the following eight years appraising the field by drilling and evaluating five appraisal wells (Shenandoah-2, Shenandoah-3, Shenandoah-4, Shenandoah-5 and Shenandoah-6). During that time, including throughout the Class Period, the defendants made repeated positive representations about the prospects and value of the Shenandoah assets.

The Class Period commences on February 20, 2015, when Anadarko filed its annual report for the year ended December 31, 2014, with the SEC on a Form 10-K. In its annual report, Anadarko reported that it had "spud the Shenandoah-3 well," which had "found approximately 50% (1,470 feet) more of the same reservoir sands 1,500 feet down-dip and 2.3 miles east of the Shenandoah-2 well, which encountered over 1,000 feet of net oil pay in excellent quality Lower Tertiary-aged sands." Anadarko further stated that "[t]he Shenandoah-3 well confirmed the sand depositional environment, lateral sand continuity, excellent reservoir qualities, and down-dip thickening." Defendants continued to make additional positive representations about the Shenandoah assets and touted the progress of Shenandoah.

The truth about the value of Anadarko's Shenandoah assets was partially disclosed on May 2, 2017, when Anadarko filed financial results with the SEC on a Form 10-Q, for the first quarter of 2017. In the financial results, Anadarko recorded a $467 million impairment charge and expensed $435 million in suspended exploratory well costs related to the Shenandoah project. Anadarko stated that "[g]iven the results of [Shenandoah-6] and the present commodity-price environment, [Anadarko] has currently suspended further appraisal activities," and the Shenandoah exploratory well costs could no longer be capitalized. Following this news, the price of Anadarko common stock fell $4.33 per share, or approximately 8%, from a close of $56.28 per share on May 2, 2017, to close at $51.95 per share on May 3, 2017. However, this partial disclosure did not fully inform investors about Anadarko's scheme. Indeed, investors did not learn that defendants had fraudulently overstated the value of the Shenandoah assets until November 4, 2019, when allegations in a whistleblower case against Anadarko were publicly disclosed in an opinion from the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals in Frye v. Anadarko Petroleum Corp., No. 18-20543 (5th Cir.).

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, the defendants misrepresented and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the value of the Shenandoah assets and the success of the Shenandoah appraisal wells were overstated; (2) Anadarko lacked effective internal control over financial reporting; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, the defendants' statements about Anadarko's Shenandoah assets lacked a reasonable basis.

If you wish to discuss this securities fraud class action lawsuit or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests with respect to this litigation, please contact Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check (James Maro, Jr., Esq. or Adrienne Bell, Esq.) at (844) 887-9500 or (610) 667–7706, or via e-mail at [email protected] .

Anadarko investors may, no later than April 20, 2020 , seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class through Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, or other counsel, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of all class members in directing the litigation. In order to be appointed as a lead plaintiff, the Court must determine that the class member's claim is typical of the claims of other class members, and that the class member will adequately represent the class. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision of whether or not to serve as a lead plaintiff.

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check prosecutes class actions in state and federal courts throughout the country involving securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of state and federal law. Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check is a driving force behind corporate governance reform, and has recovered billions of dollars on behalf of institutional and individual investors from the United States and around the world. The firm represents investors, consumers and whistleblowers (private citizens who report fraudulent practices against the government and share in the recovery of government dollars). For more information about Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, please visit www.ktmc.com .

CONTACT:

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP

James Maro, Jr., Esq.

Adrienne Bell, Esq.

280 King of Prussia Road

Radnor, PA 19087

(844) 887-9500

(610) 667-7706

[email protected]

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kessler-topaz-meltzer--check-llp-files-a-shareholder-class-action-lawsuit-against-anadarko-petroleum-corporation-for-violations-of-federal-securities-laws-301008028.html

SOURCE Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP