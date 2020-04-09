2 hours ago
Keyera Announces April 2020 Dividend

 April 9, 2020 - 5:00 PM EDT
Keyera Announces April 2020 Dividend

CALGARY, April 9, 2020

CALGARY, April 9, 2020 /CNW/ - Keyera Corp. (TSX:KEY) ("Keyera") announced today a cash dividend for April 2020 of 16.00 cents per common share. The dividend will be payable on May 15, 2020, to shareholders of record on April 22, 2020. The ex-dividend date is April 21, 2020. This dividend is an eligible dividend for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada). For non-resident shareholders, Keyera's dividends are subject to Canadian withholding tax.

About Keyera Corp.

Keyera Corp. (TSX:KEY) operates an integrated Canadian-based energy infrastructure business with extensive interconnected assets and depth of expertise in delivering energy solutions. Its predominantly fee-for-service based business consists of natural gas gathering and processing; natural gas liquids processing, transportation, storage and marketing; iso-octane production and sales; and an industry-leading condensate system in the Edmonton/Fort Saskatchewan area of Alberta. Keyera strives to provide high quality, value-added services to its customers across North America and is committed to conducting its business ethically, safely and in an environmentally and financially responsible manner.

Additional Information

For more information about Keyera Corp., please visit our website at www.keyera.com or contact:

Lavonne Zdunich, Director, Investor Relations,
Calvin Locke, Manager, Investor Relations, or
Beata Graham, Senior Analyst, Investor Relations
E-mail: [email protected], Telephone: (403) 205-7670 / Toll Free: (888) 699-4853.

