46 mins ago
U.S. drillers add oil and gas rigs for sixth time in seven weeks -Baker Hughes
2 hours ago
U.S. rig count increased by 7 this week, at 576
2 hours ago
Pennsylvania nears approval of new methane rules for oil and gas wells
4 hours ago
Qatar energy and ExxonMobil sign Cyprus energy exploration deal
5 hours ago
Shareholders of oil giant Shell vote in favor of London move
6 hours ago
Oil prices on track for biggest weekly gain since August

Keyera Announces December 2021 Dividend

