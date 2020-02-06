Keyera Announces Executive Appointments

CALGARY, Feb. 6, 2020 /CNW/ - The Board of Directors of Keyera Corp. (TSX: KEY) ("Keyera") is pleased to announce the appointment of Dean Setoguchi to the role of President and Chief Commercial Officer. Mr. Setoguchi is currently Senior Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer and in his new expanded role he will assume responsibility for corporate development and strategy. David Smith will continue to lead Keyera as Chief Executive Officer and a member of the Board. These changes are effective March 1, 2020.

Mr. Setoguchi has more than 25 years of experience in the oil and gas industry. He has held various financial and operational leadership roles at Keyera including Senior Vice President, Liquids Business Unit, as well as Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Setoguchi is a Chartered Professional Accountant (CA) and a graduate from the University of Lethbridge. He currently serves on the Board of Directors of the Calgary Food Bank.

Additional Appointments

The following additional leadership changes will also be effective March 1, 2020: Dion Kostiuk, Vice President, Human Resources and Corporate Services, will be appointed Senior Vice President, Human Resources and Corporate Services; Bradley Slessor will be appointed Vice President, New Ventures and U.S. Operations. Mr. Slessor is currently General Manager of Keyera's U.S. Operations.

"Leadership development and succession planning have always been priorities for Keyera and we are very proud of the depth of our leadership team," said David Smith, President and Chief Executive Officer. "With this leadership and the Keyera team that supports them every day, we are well positioned to continue delivering steady disciplined growth to create long-term value for shareholders."

About Keyera Corp.

Keyera Corp. (TSX:KEY) operates an integrated Canadian-based midstream business with extensive interconnected assets and depth of expertise in delivering energy infrastructure solutions. Its predominantly fee-for-service based business consists of natural gas gathering and processing; natural gas liquids processing, transportation, storage and marketing; iso-octane production and sales; and an industry-leading condensate system in the Edmonton/Fort Saskatchewan area of Alberta. Keyera strives to provide high quality, value-added services to its customers across North America and is committed to conducting its business ethically, safely and in an environmentally and financially responsible manner.

