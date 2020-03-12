Keyera Announces March 2020 Dividend

CALGARY, March 12, 2020 /CNW/ - Keyera Corp. (TSX: KEY) ("Keyera") announced today a cash dividend for March 2020 of 16.00 cents per common share. The dividend will be payable on April 15, 2020, to shareholders of record on March 23, 2020. The ex-dividend date is March 20, 2020. This dividend is an eligible dividend for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada). For non-resident shareholders, Keyera's dividends are subject to Canadian withholding tax.

Keyera also announced today amendments to its Premium DividendTM and Dividend Reinvestment Plan (the "Plan"). The discount for Keyera common shares issued pursuant to both the Premium DividendTM Component and Dividend Reinvestment Component, as defined by the Plan, have been reduced from 3% to 2% effective with the dividend declared today. Shareholders who participate under the Premium DividendTM Component of the Plan will continue to receive a cash payment equal to 101% of the regular, declared cash dividend that was reinvested on their behalf under the Plan. A copy of the Plan is available on Keyera's website at www.keyera.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Keyera Corp.

Keyera Corp. (TSX: KEY) operates an integrated Canadian-based midstream business with extensive interconnected assets and depth of expertise in delivering energy infrastructure solutions. Its predominantly fee-for-service based business consists of natural gas gathering and processing; natural gas liquids processing, transportation, storage and marketing; iso-octane production and sales; and an industry-leading condensate system in the Edmonton/Fort Saskatchewan area of Alberta. Keyera strives to provide high quality, value-added services to its customers across North America and is committed to conducting its business ethically, safely and in an environmentally and financially responsible manner.

Additional Information

For more information about Keyera Corp., please visit our website at www.keyera.com or contact:

Lavonne Zdunich, Director, Investor Relations,

Calvin Locke, Manager, Investor Relations, or

Beata Graham, Senior Analyst, Investor Relations

E-mail: [email protected], Telephone: (403) 205-7670 / Toll Free: (888) 699-4853.

SOURCE Keyera Corp.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2020/12/c0295.html