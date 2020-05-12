10 hours ago
Haynes and Boone Replay: Weekly Energy Tracker Call 05-12-2020
10 hours ago
360 Energy Expert Network Preview: Sproule
13 hours ago
Exclusive 360 Energy Expert Network Video Interview: Locus Bio-Energy – What is green, supports ESG, and has a 10 year tax deduction?
13 hours ago
Focused on Difficult Decisions in Challenging Markets, OpenInsights Helps Cut Costs, Not People
18 hours ago
Saudi Aramco’s profit plunges 25% on coronavirus pandemic
23 hours ago
Pioneer Natural Resources Announces Pricing of Upsized $1.15 Billion Convertible Senior Notes Offering

Keyera Announces May 2020 Dividend

in Press Releases   by
 May 12, 2020 - 4:00 PM EDT
Print Email Article Font Down Font Up Charts
Keyera Announces May 2020 Dividend

Canada NewsWire

CALGARY, May 12, 2020

CALGARY, May 12, 2020 /CNW/ - Keyera Corp. (TSX:KEY) ("Keyera") announced today a cash dividend for May 2020 of 16.00 cents per common share. The dividend will be payable on June 15, 2020, to shareholders of record on May 22, 2020. The ex-dividend date is May 21, 2020. This dividend is an eligible dividend for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada). For non-resident shareholders, Keyera's dividends are subject to Canadian withholding tax.

About Keyera Corp.

Keyera Corp. (TSX:KEY) operates an integrated Canadian-based energy infrastructure business with extensive interconnected assets and depth of expertise in delivering energy infrastructure solutions. Its predominantly fee-for-service based business consists of natural gas gathering and processing; natural gas liquids processing, transportation, storage and marketing; iso-octane production and sales; and an industry-leading condensate system in the Edmonton/Fort Saskatchewan area of Alberta. Keyera strives to provide high quality, value-added services to its customers across North America and is committed to conducting its business ethically, safely and in an environmentally and financially responsible manner.

Additional Information

For more information about Keyera Corp., please visit our website at www.keyera.com or contact:

Lavonne Zdunich, Director, Investor Relations,
Calvin Locke, Manager, Investor Relations, or
Beata Graham, Senior Analyst, Investor Relations
E-mail: [email protected], Telephone: (403) 205-7670 / Toll Free: (888) 699-4853.

SOURCE Keyera Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2020/12/c3105.html

Copyright CNW Group 2020


Source: Canada Newswire (May 12, 2020 - 4:00 PM EDT)

News by QuoteMedia
www.quotemedia.com
Legal Notice