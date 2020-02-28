Khrysos Industries, Inc. Hosts Hemp Industry Association of Florida Educational (HIAF) Event at its Orlando Facility

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Khrysos Industries, Inc., Youngevity International, Inc.'s (NASDAQ: YGYI), subsidiary and hemp enterprise, yesterday (Feb. 27, 2020) hosted HIAF's first educational and networking event of 2020 at its Orlando based headquarters. Industry leaders of Florida's Hemp Industry and other HIAF Board Members were treated to a "Hemp Extraction Lab Tour & Workshop" at Khrysos Industries, which operates the largest processing facility in Florida. HIAF updates were also provided along with state and federal regulatory updates.

Hemp Industries Association of Florida (HIAF), is the leading, non-profit trade association dedicated to supporting the commercialization of hemp in Florida. The 2020 HIAF Board consists of:

- Carlos Lopez-Cantera (President), former Lieutenant Governor of Florida

- David Hasenauer (Chairman), CEO, Green Point Research

- Dwayne Dundore (Board Member), President, Khrysos Industries

- Roger Brown (Board Member), CEO/President, ACS Laboratory

- Stewart Baker (Board Member), Managing Director of Banking, Florida Capital Bank

- Charlie Fields III (Committee Chair), Owner, Fields Equipment

- Ray Mazzie (Executive Director), Vice President of Corporate Development, Green Point Research

"Since our founding in 2019, HIAF has sought to build a dynamic network of individuals, businesses and organizations to facilitate the growth of Florida's hemp industry," said HIAF President Carlos Lopez-Cantera, a former Lieutenant Governor of Florida. "Surrounding ourselves with these talented and innovative leaders and subject matter experts should ensure that Florida's homegrown hemp industry continues to flourish in 2020 and beyond."

"It was a high honor to host the first HIAF educational event of 2020 and to have the chance to share our vision and capabilities with Florida's leaders in the Hemp Industry. Dwayne Dundore gave a fantastic presentation and a large group of influencers learned all about Khrysos Industries and its significant capabilities," said Dave Briskie, President and CFO of YGYI, about its wholly owned subsidiary Khrysos Industries.

About Khrysos Industries, Inc.

Khrysos Industries is a leading manufacturer of commercial hemp-based CBD extraction, post processing equipment, and end-to-end processor of CBD isolate, distillate, water soluble Isolate, and water-soluble distillate. Its subsidiary, INX Laboratories provides a broad range of testing services including potency analysis for its supply partners of hemp derived CBD products. Khrysos provides hemp growers, feedstock suppliers, and CBD crude oil producers the use of equipment, intellectual capital, production consultancy, tolling services, and wholesale CBD channel sales capabilities. Khrysos Industries was acquired by Youngevity International (NASDAQ: YGYI) on February 12th, 2019. Be sure to visit us at khrysosglobal.com, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter, or contact us at [email protected].

About Hemp Industries Association of Florida

Hemp Industries Association of Florida (HIAF) is the official state charter of the national Hemp Industries Association, which has been fighting for fair hemp legislation for 25 years. The HIAF is a 501(c)(6) non-profit trade association dedicated to cultivating a friendly business environment and supporting the commercialization of hemp for a wide variety of wellness and sustainable alternative products. This includes providing education, training and a reliable network of industry players to make Florida the national leader in the hemp industry. The HIAF will always strive to have a strong voice on Florida's Capitol Hill to ensure that no part of the industry or its participants go unheard. More information about hemp's many uses and hemp advocacy may be found at www.hiafl.org .

About Youngevity International, Inc.

YGYI, Inc. (NASDAQ: YGYI), is a leading omni-direct lifestyle company offering a hybrid of the direct selling business model, that also offers e-commerce and the power of social selling. Assembling a virtual Main Street of products and services under one corporate entity YGYI offers products from the eight top-selling retail categories: health/nutrition, home/family, food/beverage (including coffee), spa/beauty, fashion, essential oils, photo, as well as innovative services. The Company was formed in the course of the summer 2011 merger of Youngevity Essential Life Sciences with Javalution® Coffee Company (now part of the company's food and beverage division). The resulting company became Youngevity International, Inc. in July 2013. For investor information, please visit YGYI.com. Be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

To receive future press releases via email, please visit: https://ygyi.com/investors/email-alerts/.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may," "should," "potential," "continue," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," and similar expressions, and includes statements regarding Florida's homegrown hemp industry continuing to flourish in 2020 and beyond. These forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations and assumptions from those set forth or implied by any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, our ability to continue our hemp segment and coffee segment growth, our ability to continue our international growth, our ability to leverage our platform and global infrastructure to drive organic growth, our ability to improve our profitability, expand our liquidity, and strengthen our balance sheet, our ability to continue to maintain compliance with the NASDAQ requirements, the acceptance of the omni-direct approach by our customers, our ability to expand our distribution, our ability to add additional products (whether developed internally or through acquisitions), our ability to continue our financial performance and the other factors discussed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and our subsequent filings with the SEC, including subsequent periodic reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release on account of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contacts:

Youngevity International, Inc.

Dave Briskie

President and Chief Financial Officer

800-982-3189 X6500

Investor Relations

YGYI Investor Relations

800-504-8650

[email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/khrysos-industries-inc-hosts-hemp-industry-association-of-florida-educational-hiaf-event-at-its-orlando-facility-301013145.html

SOURCE Youngevity International, Inc.