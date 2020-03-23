2 hours ago
Kimbell Royalty Partners Announces Timing of First Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

 March 23, 2020 - 8:00 AM EDT
FORT WORTH, Texas, March 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE: KRP) ("Kimbell"), a leading owner of oil and natural gas mineral and royalty interests in more than 94,000 gross producing wells across 28 states, today announced it will release its first quarter 2020 financial results on Thursday, May 7, 2020, before the market opens. In conjunction with the release, Kimbell has scheduled a conference call, which will be broadcast live over the Internet the same day at 10:00 a.m. Central (11:00 a.m. Eastern).

By Phone:   

Dial 201-389-0869 at least 10 minutes before the call. A replay will be available through May 14, 2020, by dialing 201-612-7415 and using the conference ID: 13700454#.



By Webcast:  

Connect to the webcast via the Events and Presentations page of Kimbell's Investor Relations website at http://kimbellrp.investorroom.com/. Please log in at least 10 minutes in advance to register and download any necessary software. A replay will be available shortly after the call.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell (NYSE: KRP) is a leading oil and natural gas mineral and royalty company based in Fort Worth, Texas. Kimbell owns mineral and royalty interests in approximately 13 million gross acres in 28 states and in every major onshore basin in the continental United States, including ownership in more than 94,000 gross producing wells with over 40,000 wells in the Permian Basin. To learn more, visit http://www.kimbellrp.com.

Contact:

Rick Black
Dennard Lascar Investor Relations
[email protected]
(713) 529-6600

SOURCE Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP


Source: PR Newswire (March 23, 2020 - 8:00 AM EDT)

