Kimbell Royalty Partners to Participate in the 25th Annual Credit Suisse Energy Summit

FORT WORTH, Texas, Feb. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE: KRP) ("Kimbell Royalty Partners" or "Kimbell"), a leading owner of oil and natural gas mineral and royalty interests in more than 94,000 gross producing wells across 28 states, today announced its participation in the upcoming 25th Annual Credit Suisse Energy Summit in Vail, Colorado, on March 2-3, 2020.

Kimbell (NYSE: KRP) is a leading oil and natural gas mineral and royalty company based in Fort Worth, Texas. Kimbell owns mineral and royalty interests in approximately 13 million gross acres in 28 states and in every major onshore basin in the continental United States, including ownership in more than 94,000 gross producing wells with over 40,000 wells in the Permian Basin. To learn more, visit http://www.kimbellrp.com.

