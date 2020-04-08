Kinder Morgan Announces First Quarter ’20 Earnings Webcast

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE: KMI) today announced it will release first quarter 2020 earnings results on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, consistent with its expectations and schedule determined prior to the beginning of the year.

What: Kinder Morgan First Quarter ’20 Earnings Results Webcast

When: April 22, 2020, at 3:30 p.m. CT, 4:30 p.m. ET

Where: http://ir.kindermorgan.com/presentations-webcasts

How: Live over the Internet by logging on to the web at the above address, or by phone (listen-only) by dialing 1-517-308-9235 and entering the passcode 2916330.

If you are unable to listen during the live webcast, the call will be archived at www.kindermorgan.com. A recording of the conference call will also be available for replay one hour after the call until the end of the day on May 22, 2020. To access the replay, please dial 1-203-369-0137 and enter passcode 2546.

About Kinder Morgan, Inc.

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE: KMI) is one of the largest energy infrastructure companies in North America. Our mission is to provide energy transportation and storage services in a safe, efficient and environmentally responsible manner for the benefit of people, communities and businesses. Our vision is delivering energy to improve lives and create a better world. We own an interest in or operate approximately 83,000 miles of pipelines and 147 terminals. Our pipelines transport natural gas, refined petroleum products, crude oil, condensate, CO2 and other products, and our terminals transload and store liquid commodities including petroleum products, ethanol and chemicals, and bulk products, including petroleum coke, metals and ores. For more information, please visit www.kindermorgan.com.

