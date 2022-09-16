Kinetik and WaterBridge to join the Permian Strategic Partnership

World Oil

The Permian Strategic Partnership (PSP) announced today the addition of two new companies, Kinetik and WaterBridge Resources, bringing its member company count to 19.

“We are thrilled to welcome Kinetik, WaterBridge and their respective board members Matt Wall and Jason Long to our team,” said Tracee Bentley, President and CEO of the PSP. “These companies bring tremendous talent and passion for the Permian Basin to the table. They are joining the PSP at a time when we have seen transformational initiatives in our three short years. We look forward to maintaining our momentum and making lasting impacts across the Permian Basin together.”

Adding these two new members will help PSP continue its vital work to improve the quality of education, workforce development, healthcare, and road safety in the Permian Basin.

“We are excited to join PSP and support its mission of developing initiatives that strengthen local communities and improve the quality of life in the Permian Basin. PSP is a phenomenal vehicle to pool resources and allow our industry to collaborate with local governments, community organizations and citizens to implement targeted solutions to our region’s most critical needs, including public education, infrastructure, and healthcare,” said Matt Wall COO of Kinetik. “We believe it is our responsibility to invest in the Permian Basin communities in which we work and live. Joining PSP is the most effective way for our Company to put this belief into action.”

Since its inception, PSP has helped to transform $106 million in member contributions into $950 million in community-led investments. This is a significant achievement, and it would not have been possible without the support of PSP members. By pooling their resources, PSP members have leveraged their investment power to create real and lasting change in their communities.

“WaterBridge is thrilled to join industry-leading upstream and midstream operators in the Permian Strategic Partnership”, said Jason Long, Co-CEO and COO of WaterBridge Resources. “PSP’s mission of improving the quality of life for Permian Basin residents directly aligns with WaterBridge’s commitment to enhancing the communities in which we operate. We look forward to collectively building on the already impressive list of PSP’s accomplishments going forward.”