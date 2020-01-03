KOHLER Introduces Smart Home Kitchen and Bathroom Products, Solutions and Enhanced Experiences at CES 2020

Diversified offering provides easy introduction to a connected kitchen and bath

KOHLER, Wisconsin, Jan. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kohler Co., a global leader in design and innovation of kitchen and bath products, today announced additions to its smart home offering and KOHLER Konnect portfolio. Kohler will introduce five new products this year at CES: Moxie showerhead and smart speaker, Aquifer Refine water purification system, Setra touchless faucet with KOHLER Konnect, DTV Mode shower system, and new Touchless Toilet technology.

KOHLER smart home products are designed to provide comfort, convenience and enjoyment at home. The KOHLER Konnect portfolio integrates innovative product design and quality craftsmanship with personalization options and command controls for gracious smart kitchen and bathroom experiences.

"As technology integrates more fully into our lives, it's important to develop ways that it can help make things we do every day more comfortable and enjoyable," said Larry Yuen, group president, kitchen and bath at Kohler Co. "Kohler applies our industry heritage and passion for innovation to provide specific solutions in the kitchen and bathroom – such as smart kitchen faucets that offer hands-free experiences, unmatched sound quality for music in the shower, or a range of innovative intelligent toilets that enhance your comfort in the bathroom."

Features and personal preferences are managed through the KOHLER Konnect application for iOS and Android devices. Powered by the Microsoft Azure cloud platform, KOHLER Konnect offers support in select products for Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and Apple HomeKit.

New additions to the KOHLER smart home offering on display at CES 2020 include:

Moxie showerhead + smart speaker: The new Moxie showerhead and wireless smart speaker blends the sophistication and design excellence of Kohler Performance Showering with a powerful range of impactful sound designed by Harman Kardon. The showerhead features a full coverage spray and delivers the benefits of connected bathroom technology with its portable smart speaker and built-in voice assistant. The portable in-shower smart speaker and voice assistant delivers outstanding natural sound balance with remarkable detail and provides hands-free control that performs seamlessly in the shower, in the home or on the go.

Aquifer Refine water purification system with KOHLER Konnect: Aquifer Refine water purification system can be easily installed into any kitchen, offering a convenient way to use the highest quality water every day at home. With three-stage filtration, the Aquifer Refine eliminates harmful contaminants from kitchen water such as lead, mercury, select pharmaceuticals, bacteria, viruses and other contaminants. It features Wi-Fi connectivity to monitor water usage and filter life, built-in leak detection and optional auto-replenishment of filters via Amazon Dart.

Setra touchless kitchen faucet with KOHLER Konnect: Kohler adds to its touchless and connected kitchen faucet portfolio with Setra, offering reliable touchless on/off operation through a state-of-the-art sensor and on/off and measured dispense operation when paired with a voice assistant. Setra also monitors water usage and lets consumers track consumption in the KOHLER Konnect app.

DTV Mode digital shower system: DTV Mode provides a simple push-button control of Kohler's industry leading digital shower with an integrated temperature dial. DTV Mode is available in three popular configurations – bath/shower, dual shower and bath only. Create customized bath presets, adjust maximum temperature for added safety and remotely start your shower or bath all from the app.

Touchless Toilet: The new Touchless Toilet offers touchless flushing through the integration of a sensor placed in the flush lever of the toilet. By simply placing your hand in front of the lever, users can flush without spreading bacteria. The flush lever features a sensor light, adjustable through the KOHLER app.

In addition to new products, CES 2020 attendees can participate in interactive demonstrations of KOHLER smart home products introduced at past shows and available for purchase in 2020 including:

Verdera Voice Lighted Mirror: The Verdera Voice Lighted Mirror features a high-quality grooming mirror, efficient adjustable LED lights for precision routines like makeup application and skin care, a motion-activated wayfinding nightlight, and hermetically sealed speakers that maximize stereo sound quality. Verdera Voice was named a CES 2018 Innovation Awards Honoree.

Sensate touchless kitchen faucet: The Sensate touchless kitchen faucet with KOHLER Konnect allows users to turn the water on or off and dispense measured amounts of water through manual control, motion-based interactions or simple voice commands. Sensate was named a CES 2019 Best of Innovation Awards Honoree.

Numi 2.0 intelligent toilet: Numi, Kohler's most advanced intelligent toilet, offers exceptional water efficiency, personalized cleansing and dryer functions, a heated seat and high-quality built-in speakers. The dynamic multi-colored ambient lighting and audio enhancements on Kohler's flagship intelligent toilet create a unique experience for homeowners. Amazon Alexa built into the product provides access to tens of thousands of skills and simple voice control of Numi's features. Numi 2.0 was named a CES 2020 Innovation Awards Honoree.

DTV+ shower system: The DTV+ showering system brings water, sound, steam and lighting together to deliver the ultimate customized spa-like experience for any preference and member of the household. A touch-screen interface allows every element to be controlled and customized. Add KOHLER Konnect with voice and app control to access presets, make adjustments or use water saving features.

PureWarmth heated toilet seat: The PureWarmth heated toilet seat offers a slim design with three warm temperature settings for comfort and an integrated adjustable nightlight. The PureWarmth heated toilet seat can be controlled using the PureWarmth app to adjust temperature, timing of the heat, as well as lighting duration and ambiance.

KOHLER automatic standby generators: KOHLER automatic standby generators are permanently installed outside a home similar to a central air conditioning unit. They attach to existing natural gas or propane lines and turn on automatically within seconds when the power goes out. Standby generators can power an entire house, from essentials like the refrigerator, sump pump, lights and water heater to conveniences such as TVs, computers and more.

For more details, visit www.kohler.com/smarthome or contact Kohler at 1-800-4KOHLER.

About Kohler Co.

Founded in 1873 and headquartered in Kohler, Wisconsin, Kohler Co. is one of America's oldest and largest privately held companies comprised of nearly 38,000 associates. With more than 50 manufacturing locations worldwide, Kohler is a global lifestyle brand and leader in the manufacture of kitchen and bath products; engines and power systems; premier cabinetry and tile; and owner/operator of two of the world's finest five-star hospitality and golf resort destinations in Kohler, Wisconsin, and St. Andrews, Scotland.

