Kontrol Energy Launches Enterprise Energy Management Software Solution for Original Equipment Manufacturers

--Global Smart Buildings Market--



TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 27, 2020 / Kontrol Energy Corp. (CSE:KNR)(OTCQB:KNRLF)(FSE:1K8) ("Kontrol" or "Company") a leader in the energy efficiency sector through IoT, Cloud and SaaS technology announces that it has developed a new enterprise solution for its energy management software platform. Kontrol will provide Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) a white label solution which can be packaged with OEM energy efficiency products at the point of sale.

"Based on ongoing discussions with our customers and a growing market opportunity, we are launching a solution to provide OEMs in the energy efficiency and energy retrofit market with a white label solution powered by Kontrol's SmartSite® platform," says Paul Ghezzi, CEO at Kontrol. "OEM partners will be able to seamlessly integrate their equipment products into this platform and drive new sales in their customer base."

By integrating with Kontrol, OEM partners gain access to Kontrol's open protocol energy software architecture, thereby adding new software sales to their existing equipment sales. For Kontrol the new market opportunity expands the Company's potential to deliver integrated building energy software solutions globally.

"With the increasing growth of Internet of Things (IOT) enabled energy efficiency equipment, there is a market need to provide one seamless platform for all connected devices to be controlled and monitored in real-time," continues Ghezzi. "Kontrol's platform allows multiple products with different protocols and disparate sources of communication to be integrated seamlessly to drive the end customer solution."

Kontrol SmartSite® is an open protocol building energy software technology designed to control and optimize the management of complex heating, ventilation and cooling systems for large multi-residential, commercial, and mission critical buildings.

About Kontrol Energy

Kontrol Energy Corp. (CSE:KNR)(OTCQB:KNRLF)(FSE:1K8) is a leader in the energy efficiency sector through IoT, Cloud and SaaS technology. With a disciplined mergers and acquisition strategy, combined with organic growth, Kontrol Energy Corp. provides market-based energy solutions to our customers designed to reduce their overall cost of energy while providing a corresponding reduction in greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

Kontrol Energy is one of Canada's fastest growing companies in 2018 and 2019 as ranked by Canadian Business and Maclean's.

Additional information about Kontrol Energy Corp. can be found on its website at www.kontrolenergy.com and by reviewing its profile on SEDAR at: www.sedar.com

For further information, contact:

Paul Ghezzi, Chief Executive Officer

[email protected] or [email protected]

Kontrol Energy Corp.,

180 Jardin Drive, Unit 9, Vaughan, ON L4K 1X8

Tel: 905.766.0400, Toll free: 1.844.566.8123

Neither IIROC nor any stock exchange or other securities regulatory authority accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Caution Regarding Forward Looking Statements:

Certain information included in this press release, including information relating to future financial or operating performance and other statements that express the expectations of management or estimates of future performance constitute "forward-looking statements". Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding possible future acquisitions, organic growth, the provision of solutions to customers and Greenhouse Gas emissions reductions, proposed financial savings and sustainable energy benefits, energy monitoring and the continuing sources of revenue. Where the Company expresses or implies an expectation or belief as to future events or results, such expectation or belief are based on assumptions made in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis. Such assumptions include, without limitation, that suitable businesses and technologies for acquisition and/or investment will be available, that such acquisitions and or investment transactions will be concluded, that sufficient capital will be available to the Company, that technology will be as effective as anticipated, that organic growth will occur, that revenues will continue to be from the same sources and in the same proportions as has historically been the case, and others. However, forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed, projected or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks include, but are not limited to, lack of acquisition and investment opportunities or that such opportunities may not be concluded on reasonable terms, or at all, that sufficient capital and financing cannot be obtained on reasonable terms, or at all, that technologies will not prove as effective as expected, that customers and potential customers will not be as accepting of the Company's product and service offering as expected, and government and regulatory factors impacting the energy conservation industry. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements and the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained herein are made as at the date hereof and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or revise any such forward-looking statements or any forward-looking statements contained in any other documents whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable securities law.

SOURCE: Kontrol Energy Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com: