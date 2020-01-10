Kontrol Energy to Commence Investor Roadshow in the United States

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / January 10, 2020 / Kontrol Energy Corp. (CSE:KNR)(OTCQB:KNRLF)(FSE:1K8) ("Kontrol" or "Company") a leader in the energy efficiency and smart building sector through IoT, Cloud and SaaS technology, announces that it is embarking on an investor roadshow across select cities in the United States (the "US") during the month of January 2020.

The Company will present to institutional funds, family offices and brokers. The roadshow will support the Company's stated efforts to ramp up business in the US and create awareness of its recent achievements and planned milestones for the year.

Paul Ghezzi, CEO of Kontrol stated: "As we gear up for operational expansion in the United States this year with our customers, such as Beyond Meat and Toyota, we believe it is also important to share our story with investors in the US". Mr. Ghezzi continued: "We are focused on achieving our growth targets and with our US customer expansion we believe we have good story to share."

Small Cap Conferences

In addition to the upcoming roadshow Kontrol is planning to present at several small cap conferences in the US with conference details to follow.

SmartSuite Technology

In conjunction with investor presentations and as follow up to the press release dated December 19th, 2019 Kontrol is planning to meet with new potential pilot customers in the US for the SmartSuite technology. The SmartSuite technology combines leading energy management in real-time with rich cloud analytics and smart learning algorithms.

About Kontrol Energy

Kontrol Energy Corp. (CSE: KNR) (OTCQB: KNRLF) (FSE: 1K8) is a leader in the energy efficiency and smart building sector through IoT, Cloud and SaaS technology. With a disciplined mergers and acquisition strategy, combined with organic growth, Kontrol Energy Corp. provides market-based energy solutions to our customers designed to reduce their overall cost of energy while providing a corresponding reduction in greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

Kontrol Energy is one of Canada's fastest growing companies in 2018 and 2019 as ranked by Canadian Business and Maclean's.



Additional information about Kontrol Energy Corp. can be found on its website at www.kontrolenergy.com and by reviewing its profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com



For further information, contact:

Paul Ghezzi, Chief Executive Officer

[email protected]

Kontrol Energy Corp.,

180 Jardin Drive, Unit 9, Vaughan, ON L4K 1X8

Tel: 905.766.0400, Toll free: 1.844.566.8123

