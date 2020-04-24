Kontrol Energy to Maintain Annual and Quarterly Reporting Due Dates and Postpone Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 23, 2020 / Kontrol Energy Corp. (CSE:KNR)(OTCQB:KNRLF)(FSE:1K8) ("Kontrol" or "Company") a leader in the energy efficiency sector through IoT, Cloud and SaaS technology announces that, given the extraordinary circumstances regarding the ongoing COVID-19 health crisis, and the resulting restrictions on public gatherings, it is postponing its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to August, 2020. The Company will set and communicate details for a new AGM meeting date and location as soon as the orderly planning and preparation of the meeting can be conducted.

"The health and safety of our employees, shareholders, and the community at large, remains a top priority," said Paul Ghezzi, CEO at Kontrol. "This decision to postpone the holding of our AGM was not taken lightly, however, given the restrictions of public meetings, management considered it to be in the best interests of the Company and the health and safety of our shareholders to postpone the scheduled AGM and hold it at a later date."

2019 Year-end Financial Reporting and Q1 2020

Kontrol plans to meet its regular year-end financial statement reporting due dates on or before April 29, 2020 and by June 1 for Q1 2020. Presentation and call-in details for the quarterly results will be provided in a separate communication.

About Kontrol Energy

Kontrol Energy Corp. (CSE: KNR) (OTCQB: KNRLF) (FSE: 1K8) is a leader in the energy efficiency sector through IoT, Cloud and SaaS technology. With a disciplined mergers and acquisition strategy, combined with organic growth, Kontrol Energy Corp. provides market-based energy solutions to our customers designed to reduce their overall cost of energy while providing a corresponding reduction in greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

Kontrol Energy is one of Canada's fastest growing companies in 2018 and 2019 as ranked by Canadian Business and Maclean's.



Caution Regarding Forward Looking Statements:

Forward-looking information in this news release relate to future events or future performance and include statements about the Company's Annual General Meeting (AGM). Any forward-looking information in this news release are based on assumptions believed by management to be reasonable, including assumptions regarding the AGM. Since forward-looking information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated or implied due to a number of factors and risks, including but not limited to the following: risks related to the COVID-19 virus and the government response that may affect the AGM; the ability of the Company to digitally host the AGM; the ability of necessary personnel to attend to the administration of the AGM due to mandated quarantine or COVID-19 related restrictions. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Where the Company expresses or implies an expectation or belief as to future events or results, such expectation or belief are based on assumptions made in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis. However, forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed, projected or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks include, but are not limited to, lack of acquisition and investment opportunities or that such opportunities may not be concluded on reasonable terms, or at all, that sufficient capital and financing cannot be obtained on reasonable terms, or at all, that technologies will not prove as effective as expected, that customers and potential customers will not be as accepting of the Company's product and service offering as expected, and government and regulatory factors impacting the energy conservation industry. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements and the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained herein are made as at the date hereof and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or revise any such forward-looking statements or any forward-looking statements contained in any other documents whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable securities law.

